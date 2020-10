PANCHAGARH, Oct 14: An unidentified man, aged about 30, was crushed under the wheels of a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Locals said the man was crossing a rail line in Tenganmari area under Dhakkamara Union of the upazila. Suddenly, a Panchagarh-bound train of Drutojan Express crushed him, leaving him dead on the spot.