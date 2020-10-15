Aman growers in M’bazar worried about rat attack





Favourable weather and timely water extraction from the haor by Kashimpur Pump House have encouraged the haor belt farmers much to cultivate Aman in about 600 hectares of land this year, which is a bit higher than last year's.

Huge croplands of the haor under Rajnagar and Sadar upazilas remained uncultivated for years due to excessive water-logging and amassing hyacinths or weeds.

Ranendra Shankar Chakraborty, executive engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) in Moulvibazar, said after setting new pumps, they strongly monitored the situation so that these may run for 24 hours to drain out excessive water.

Sarwar Ahmed, a senior journalist and permanent resident of the haor belt, who has also cultivated Aman in his four-acre land, said in the last several decades, he never saw such plentiful cultivation of Aman in the haor areas.

He hopes a bumper yield if the Kashimpur Pump House keeps working and there is no natural calamity during the entire season.

Jashim Uddin, 50, a sharecropper of Khaisaura Village under Akhailkura Union said the rats have cut bunches of paddy plants in many areas of the haor. It will hamper production.

Rajon Ahmed, general secretary of Ita Islamic Social Welfare Organisation that works to uphold the rights of local farmers, said farmers now need rat-repellents and training on driving out rats.

Moyna Miah of Umarpur Village under Uttarbagh Union in Rajnagar Upazila said he cultivated Aman in 30-acre land this year. But now he is worried about the rat attack.

Meanwhile, Ita Islamic Social Welfare Organisation arranged a view-exchange meeting at its office in Raipur area under Akhailkura Union of Sadar Upazila recently.

Speakers at the meeting suggested using baits and poisonous tablets to drive out rats.

While talking to The Daily Observer, Subrata Kanti Datta, Sadar Upazila agriculture officer, stressed the need for killing or driving out the rats that are cutting paddy plants.

Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension in Moulvibazar said Aman paddy has been cultivated in about 11,000 ha of land in the haor belt and its adjacent Monu Project area. Production of 52,900 tonnes of paddy is being expected this year.















