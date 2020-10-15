Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 October, 2020, 4:30 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Aman growers in M’bazar worried about rat attack

Published : Thursday, 15 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

MOULVIBAZAR, Oct 14: Though the Kawadighi Haor covering Rajnagar and Sadar upazilas of the district is looking green with transplanted Aman paddy, the local farmers have become worried due to rat attack on their lands.
Favourable weather and timely water extraction from the haor by Kashimpur Pump House have encouraged the haor belt farmers much to cultivate Aman in about 600 hectares of land this year, which is a bit higher than last year's.
Huge croplands of the haor under Rajnagar and Sadar upazilas remained uncultivated for years due to excessive water-logging and amassing hyacinths or weeds.
Ranendra Shankar Chakraborty, executive engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) in Moulvibazar, said after setting new pumps, they strongly monitored the situation so that these may run for 24 hours to drain out excessive water.
Sarwar Ahmed, a senior journalist and permanent resident of the haor belt, who has also cultivated Aman in his four-acre land, said in the last several decades, he never saw such plentiful cultivation of Aman in the haor areas.
He hopes a bumper yield if the Kashimpur Pump House keeps working and there is no natural calamity during the entire season.
Jashim Uddin, 50, a sharecropper of Khaisaura Village under Akhailkura Union said the rats have cut bunches of paddy plants in many areas of the haor. It will hamper production.
Rajon Ahmed, general secretary of Ita Islamic Social Welfare Organisation that works to uphold the rights of local farmers, said farmers now need rat-repellents and training on driving out rats.
Moyna Miah of Umarpur Village under Uttarbagh Union in Rajnagar Upazila said he cultivated Aman in 30-acre land this year. But now he is worried about the rat attack.
Meanwhile, Ita Islamic Social Welfare Organisation arranged a view-exchange meeting at its office in Raipur area under Akhailkura Union of Sadar Upazila recently.
Speakers at the meeting suggested using baits and poisonous tablets to drive out rats.
While talking to The Daily Observer, Subrata Kanti Datta, Sadar Upazila agriculture officer, stressed the need for killing or driving out the rats that are cutting paddy plants.
Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension in Moulvibazar said Aman paddy has been cultivated in about 11,000 ha of land in the haor belt and its adjacent Monu Project area. Production of 52,900 tonnes of paddy is being expected this year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four more contract corona in Thakurgaon
Six fishermen were arrested from Nesarabad Upazila of Pirojpur
Three found dead in three districts
Seven get life term in two districts
Drinking water crisis acute at Panchhari
Man stabbed dead by teenage gang in Bogura
Paikgachha UZ by-polls: AL, BNP busy in hectic campaign
100yr old pond at Bhaluka being filled


Latest News
Country reports 15 more deaths, 1,600 coronavirus cases
It all should begin at home: Saima about gender equality
Dhaka-5 election: Ban on motorcycles for 3-day
20 gold bars seized at Shah Amanat
'Banglabandha Express' on Rajshahi-Panchagarh route opens for all
Students' Rights Council split, declares Nur-Rashed unwanted
Housewife found dead in Manikganj
Woman 'raped' in Fulbari
Int'l donor conf for urgent humanitarian support for Rohingyas Oct 22
PM: Take extensive measures against rape
Most Read News
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur sued under Digital Security Act
Globe Biotech signs accord with ICDDR,B for clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine
Ex-banker sent to jail for sexually assaulting 4 children
'Bangladesh seeks more trade benefits from the US'
Medical reports not essential to give punishment in rape cases: HC
Rifat murder: Verdict of juvenile 14 accused Oct 27
Ridoy upbeat of ‘Big Match’ player Mushfiqur Rahim
Case to be filed against Nixon Chy: CEC
Tension mounts in Rangamati following exchange of fire
Self defense tactics for prevention of rape
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft