Twitter suspends fake accounts

SAN Francisco, Oct 14: Twitter said on Tuesday it had suspended several fake accounts purporting to be African Americans who support President Donald Trump and which had succeeded in garnering several thousand followers in just a few days.

"Our teams are working diligently to investigate this activity and will take action in line with the Twitter rules if Tweets are found to be in violation," said a spokesman for the San Francisco-based company.

Darren Linvill, a professor at Clemson University who specializes in disinformation on social media, published some examples of the fake accounts on Twitter, accusing them of using "digital black face."

"Yes IM BLACK AND IM VOTING FOR TRUMP!" said one of the examples he shared, under the name of Ted Katya on September 17. "Libs wont like that but I dont care!!!" -AFP