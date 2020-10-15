Kim pledges new homes





SEOUL, Oct 14: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un promised to build at least 25,000 homes over the next five years as citizens begin an 80-day campaign to achieve economic goals despite growing crises, state media said on Wednesday.North Korea has had a tough year grappling with typhoons that battered towns, international sanctions and the impact of anti-coronavirus measures, despite no reports of infections, to the disbelief of U.S. and South Korean officials.Visiting one of the areas worst hit by the recent typhoons, Kim expressed regret over the decades-old homes that were destroyed and urged the military for a more ambitious construction plan, state news agency KCNA said.The visit came after Kim appeared to shed tears at the weekend when thanking citizens for their sacrifices, in the most striking demonstration yet of how he is relying on his "man-of-the-people" image to tackle the crises. -REUTERS