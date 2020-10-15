Video
Thursday, 15 October, 2020, 4:29 PM
India demolishes China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off

Published : Thursday, 15 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Oct 14:  India has rejected Chinese contention that its border infrastructure upgrade along the 3,488 km Line of Actual Control (LAC) is the crux of on-going military tensions, saying the People's Liberation Army (PLA) has already built and continues to construct roads and communication network on its side of the border.
"First, the bridges inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday are away from the LAC and would facilitate civilian movement and access apart from military logistics. Second, China has never raised the issue of India's infra upgrade at the on-going military-diplomatic talks. Third, what about the road, bridges, optical fibres, solar-heated huts and missile deployments of the PLA close to the LAC. India is only building infra on its side of the LAC and for that we do not need Chinese permission," said a senior official.
According to military commanders, the PLA has drawn optical fibre for secure communication at contested Gogra-Hot Springs, used heavy-lift cranes to drop solar heated containers as accommodation for forward troops on north bank of Pangong Tso and have built a hospital in the depth area to cater to high-altitude sickness and medical problems associated with rarefied atmosphere.
However, according to China watchers, the reason why PLA is concerned about Indian infrastructure upgrade in Ladakh is that it could pose a military threat to the multi-billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor, or CPEC, to Pakistan that passes via Khunjerab Pass and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.   -HT


