Thai protest rivals in show of force on Bangkok streets

BANGKOK, Oct 14: Thousands of Thai anti-government protesters and royalist supporters of King Maha Vajiralongkorn staged rival shows of force on Wednesday with political tension growing after three months of demonstrations.Anti-government demonstrators set off from the Democracy Monument for the government's official compound, known as Government House, to demand the departure of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader, and a new constitution. They have also called for reform of the monarchy.Just metres away, were a mixture of security forces, state employees and royalists who had all dressed in the royal yellow colour before a royal motorcade was due to pass along the road.Despite some brief scuffles, the two sides largely kept apart, but the standoff revived fears of trouble in a country that suffered a decade of street violence between supporters and opponents of the establishment before a 2014 coup. -REUTERS