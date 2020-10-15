Coronavirus: Key updates





GLOBAL DEATH TOLL

At least 1,087,513 people have died of the coronavirus since it emerged in China late in 2019. At least 38.2 million cases have been recorded around the world. The US has the highest death toll in the world at 215,914, followed by Brazil with 150,998, India 110,586, Mexico 84,420 and Britain 43,018.

ALL EYES ON FRENCH PRESIDENT

French President Emmanuel Macron is widely expected to announce tighter coronavirus restrictions in a primetime television interview late on Wednesday. Media reports suggest a curfew is likely for the capital and other cities where hospitals risk being overwhelmed.

CATALONIA TO CLOSE BARS, RESTAURANTS

Bars and restaurants are to be closed across Spain's northeastern Catalonia region for the next 15 days to slow rising coronavirus infections, the regional government announces. The measures will come into force overnight Thursday to Friday, lasting at least 15 days before being reviewed.

NETHERLANDS IN PARTIAL LOCKDOWN

The Netherlands goes into partial lockdown from 10:00 pm (2000 GMT) to curb one of Europe's biggest coronavirus surges, with all bars, cafes and restaurants to close. The Dutch government took a more relaxed line than its European neighbours for months, but has scrambled to control the second wave of the disease.

MERKEL GETS TOUGH

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants tougher measures up to fight a surge in coronavirus infections, including requiring masks in more places and limiting numbers of people gathering for private events, according to a draft policy paper seen by AFP. Proposals to be discussed with premiers from Germany's 16 states, would see the restrictions kick in once an area records 35 new infections per 100,000 people over seven days.

POPE VOWS TO KEEP DISTANCE

Pope Francis promises to do better at keeping his distance from the faithful after his relaxed attitude to virus restrictions raised eyebrows in recent days. The Argentine, who has rarely been seen wearing a mask since the virus first took hold in Italy in February, has been snapped by photographers several times in recent weeks joking with prelates who were also without masks. -AFP















