Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 October, 2020, 4:29 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Mehbooba Mufti freed after 14 months

Published : Thursday, 15 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Mehbooba Mufti freed after 14 months

Mehbooba Mufti freed after 14 months

SRINAGAR, Oct 14: India has freed a former chief minister of Kashmir who was detained 14 months ago along with thousands of others when New Delhi imposed direct rule on the disputed region with a huge security clampdown.
Mehbooba Mufti was released late Tuesday after remaining in custody since August 2019 when the Indian government imposed emergency laws, snapped all communications and sent thousands of extra troops into the Muslim-majority state. Mufti, 61, was arrested along with three other former chief ministers and other top politicians under the Public Safety Act that allows authorities to keep people in custody for up to two years without charge or a trial.
The other three former chief ministers have since been released but many of the roughly 8,000 other detainees, including some politicians, remain in custody.
Mufti's detention order was revoked late Tuesday, without authorities providing any explanation, just a day before India's Supreme Court was scheduled to hear a petition in her case.
Mufti, who also heads the regional Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ran the state from 2016 until 2018 before her alliance partner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, withdrew its support.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Twitter suspends fake accounts
Kim pledges new homes
Israel okays 2,166 new homes
India demolishes China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off
Thai protest rivals in show of force on Bangkok streets
Coronavirus: Key updates
Mehbooba Mufti freed after 14 months
Bangladesh set to overtake India: Rahul Gandhi


Latest News
Country reports 15 more deaths, 1,600 coronavirus cases
It all should begin at home: Saima about gender equality
Dhaka-5 election: Ban on motorcycles for 3-day
20 gold bars seized at Shah Amanat
'Banglabandha Express' on Rajshahi-Panchagarh route opens for all
Students' Rights Council split, declares Nur-Rashed unwanted
Housewife found dead in Manikganj
Woman 'raped' in Fulbari
Int'l donor conf for urgent humanitarian support for Rohingyas Oct 22
PM: Take extensive measures against rape
Most Read News
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur sued under Digital Security Act
Globe Biotech signs accord with ICDDR,B for clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine
Ex-banker sent to jail for sexually assaulting 4 children
'Bangladesh seeks more trade benefits from the US'
Medical reports not essential to give punishment in rape cases: HC
Rifat murder: Verdict of juvenile 14 accused Oct 27
Ridoy upbeat of ‘Big Match’ player Mushfiqur Rahim
Case to be filed against Nixon Chy: CEC
Tension mounts in Rangamati following exchange of fire
Self defense tactics for prevention of rape
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft