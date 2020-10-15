

Bangladesh set to overtake India: Rahul Gandhi

Government sources today responded to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's sarcastic applause - over an IMF report that said India's per capita GDP is set to drop below Bangladesh's - by claiming that in terms of purchasing power parity the nation's per capita GDP in 2019 was actually 11 times higher than that of Bangladesh.

The graph shared by Rahul Gandhi shows Bangladesh closing in on India in terms of per capita GDP. As per the graph, India has per capita GDP $1888 while Bangladesh has $1876.5. Sharing the same graph, the Congress party too attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said: "Well done PM Modi, achhe din have finally come - for Bangladesh."

On Tuesday, the IMF said that the Indian economy was projected to contract by a massive 10.3 per cent this year but could bounce back with an impressive 8.8 per cent growth rate in 2021, thereby regaining the position of the fastest growing emerging economy and beating China's projected growth rate of 8.2 per cent.

The Congress as well as Rahul Gandhi have been attacking Prime Minister Modi for his 'poor' handling of the economy. On Monday, Rahul Gandhi listed the issue of GST compensation, Covid-19, economy, corporate tax cut, and state borrowing issue to target Prime Minister Modi.

In a tweet, he wrote: "Centre promises GST revenue for States. Economy shattered by the PM and Covid. PM gives 1.4 lakh Crs tax cuts to Corporates, buys 2 planes for himself for 8400 crores. The Centre has no money to pay States. FM tells States- Borrow. Why is your CM mortgaging your future for Modi?"

The screenshot, extracted from the IMF report, said India's per capita GDP (in dollar terms) is set to plunge to $1,877 in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. By comparison, Bangladesh's is set to increase to $1,888 in the same period.

However, India - Asia's third-largest economy - is likely to bounce back with an impressive 8.8 per cent growth rate in 2021 the report added, surpassing China's projected growth rate of 8.2 per cent and regaining the position of the fastest growing emerging economy.

The report comes after India recorded a massive 23.9 per cent contraction of GDP in the April-June quarter this year - the worst incidence of negative growth for the economy since 1996.

Stock market expert and Director Enam Holdings, Manish Chokhani tweeted, "Today's special. Both our neighbours marching ahead. We wish them well and hope our achievements meet our own aspirations!".

Chokhani added a clipping of Bangladesh overtaking India and China's booming economy and stock markets. The tweet was tagged to business and stock market leaders Samir Arora, Nilesh Shah, Anand Mahindra, Harsh Goenka and Harsh Mariwala.

Till five years back, India's per capita GDP was 40 per cent higher than Bangladesh. In the last five years, Bangladesh has grown three times the rate of India, at 9.1 per cent compared to 3.2 per cent for India, a much larger economy. -NDTV















