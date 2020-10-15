Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 October, 2020, 4:29 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pressure mounts on Loew as Germany can only scrape draw with Swiss

Published : Thursday, 15 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Pressure mounts on Loew as Germany can only scrape draw with Swiss

Pressure mounts on Loew as Germany can only scrape draw with Swiss

COLOGNE, OCT 14: Joachim Loew's 14-year reign as Germany head coach is under pressure after his side's run of poor results continued Tuesday as they had to come from two goals down to limp to a 3-3 draw against Switzerland in the Nations League.
Germany have drawn four of their last five games -- surrendering the lead on three occasions -- to leave them second in their Nations League group behind Spain.
They squeezed past Ukraine 2-1 with a full strength side in Kiev on Saturday and after a 3-3 friendly home draw against Turkey last Wednesday, Loew's side were once again guilty of poor defending.
"Sure, when you concede three goals, the defence isn't good," admitted Toni Kroos, who was at fault for the second Swiss goal, after his 100th appearance for Germany.
The 60-year-old Loew has a German FA contract until the 2022 World Cup.
However, his popularity among German fans has plummeted, from the heights of winning the 2014 World Cup title, since Germany's debacle at Russia 2018 finals when they failed to get out of their group.
The draw with the Swiss will only enhance the domestic criticism of Loew from key names within German football such as Lothar Matthaeus and Bastian Schweinsteiger.
Dinamo Zagreb striker Mario Gavranovic scored goals either side of a deft chip by Remo Freuler as all three Swiss goals came from German mistakes.
Germany fought back behind closed doors with goals by Timo Werner, his Chelsea team-mate Kai Havertz and Serge Gnabry.
"We always came back, despite a lot of set backs, so we showed some good morale," said goal-scorer Havertz, putting a positive spin on a disappointing evening for the Germans.
Loew also focused on the few plus points.
"Of course, we also see the mistakes, which we have to fix," said Loew.
"It was good that we came back. It shows that the team is eager.
"These mistakes are part of the process."
On the eve of the game, Loew said he expected "concentration, precision, courage", but it was the Swiss who showed those character traits to take a 2-0 lead.
The German defence was caught napping with just five minutes gone.
Right back Robin Gosens lost the ball and Freuler headed across the box to Gavranovic who also used his head to guide the ball over German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.
A weak clearance by Neuer then invited Gavranovic to claim his second, but the Swiss striker fired just wide.
The Swiss grabbed their second however when Toni Kroos, making his 100th appearance for Germany, surrendered possession.
Haris Seferovic flicked the ball across the box to Freuler, who had the time and space to chip Neuer on 26 minutes to leave Loew fuming on the sidelines.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Neymar hat-trick fires Brazil past Peru
Pressure mounts on Loew as Germany can only scrape draw with Swiss
Murali's no ball controversy to figure in his biopic "800"
PFLC's meeting today
NZ's first victorious Test cricket captain dies aged 92
Bangabandhu Federation Cup Basketball final today
Hridoy keen to claim spotlight
Bangladesh U-19 players return to cricket next February


Latest News
Country reports 15 more deaths, 1,600 coronavirus cases
It all should begin at home: Saima about gender equality
Dhaka-5 election: Ban on motorcycles for 3-day
20 gold bars seized at Shah Amanat
'Banglabandha Express' on Rajshahi-Panchagarh route opens for all
Students' Rights Council split, declares Nur-Rashed unwanted
Housewife found dead in Manikganj
Woman 'raped' in Fulbari
Int'l donor conf for urgent humanitarian support for Rohingyas Oct 22
PM: Take extensive measures against rape
Most Read News
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur sued under Digital Security Act
Globe Biotech signs accord with ICDDR,B for clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine
Ex-banker sent to jail for sexually assaulting 4 children
'Bangladesh seeks more trade benefits from the US'
Medical reports not essential to give punishment in rape cases: HC
Rifat murder: Verdict of juvenile 14 accused Oct 27
Ridoy upbeat of ‘Big Match’ player Mushfiqur Rahim
Case to be filed against Nixon Chy: CEC
Tension mounts in Rangamati following exchange of fire
Self defense tactics for prevention of rape
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft