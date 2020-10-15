Video
Murali's no ball controversy to figure in his biopic "800"

Published : Thursday, 15 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Bipin Dani

Muttiah Muralitharan during a bio-mechanical analysis to clear his bowling.

The no-ball incident, involving Muthiah Muralitharan, which shocked the cricketing world will figure in his biopic "800", according to Sethumadhavan, the COO, DAR Motion Pictures.  
Sri Lanka's legendary spinner Muralitharan had a tough time on his tour to Australia in 1995-96 for a three-Test series.
Umpire Darrell Hair no-balled him 7 times in the match. The Sri Lankan off-spinner had no clue why the umpire had been no-balling him repeatedly. Sri Lankan skipper then Arjuna Ranatunga, too, had a few words with the umpire and it was quite clear that he no-balled him for throwing the ball.
"Yes, this incident will figure in this movie", Sethumadhavan, speaking exclusively said.
"Relevant international actors who suit the portrayal of the two umpires-Darrell Hair and Ross Emerson will be featured in the film".
Muralitharan had a congenital deformity, which did not allow his elbow to be straightened. "Will also find the actors who can play the role of Daryl Foster and other Australian cricketers. Foster and his team had tested Murali's bowling action in the laboratory". 
"The shoot of the film will be from respective locations, to make it look authentic and reduce the costs", he added.
Vijay Sethupathi, an Indian actor who will be playing Muthiah Muralitharan's role has already begun doing his homework.
"Both Muralis" appeared simultaneously (from Dubai and India) in the launch of the biopic, which was shown live before the IPL match on Tuesday. It was 7-8 minutes in Tamil and a little shorter in English.
In Tamil, Murali spoke of why Vijay Setupathi is apt choice and Vijay spoke of why he feels the movie is special.
In English they also played a small quiz of sorts. Sethupathi was asked questions (by an Indian anchor Bhavana Balakrishanan) about Murali's career.
Vijay rightly answered the questions on how many fifties Murali scored in his career, has he been the leading wicket taker in IPL, how many  IPL teams he has been associated with etc.   


Murali's no ball controversy to figure in his biopic "800"
