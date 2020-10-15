Video
PFLC's meeting today

Published : Thursday, 15 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

The professional Football League Committee (PFLC) of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) will sit today (Thursday) to finalize some issues which included players' payment and upcoming season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).
PFLC's chairman and BFF senior vice-president Abdus Salam Murshedy will preside over the meeting that begins at 3 pm at BFF Bhaban.
Earlier, the PFLC sat with the players' payment issue several time, but could not reach any final decision.
On Tuesday last, the players met re-elected BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin and placed six-point demand to the BFF boss in a bid to solve their payment issue of the upcoming 2020-21 season.
The booters demanded 50 percent payment of the new contracts as well as to clear all dues of the 2019-20 season before the start of the new season but the clubs offered only 25 percent payment for the new season and would clear only 40 percent of the dues.
The BFF president has also assured the players that he would take care of the payment's issue by convincing the clubs and the chairman of the league committee about the increment of the players' payment.   -BSS


