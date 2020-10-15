Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 October, 2020, 4:28 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

NZ's first victorious Test cricket captain dies aged 92

Published : Thursday, 15 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

NZ's first victorious Test cricket captain dies aged 92

NZ's first victorious Test cricket captain dies aged 92

WELLINGTON, OCT 14: New Zealand great John R. Reid, who led the nascent cricketing nation to their first Test victory in 1956, has died aged 92, officials said on Wednesday, hailing him as a "colossus".
Reid, who was New Zealand's oldest surviving Test cricketer and one of the best all-rounders of his day, captained the Black Caps in 34 Tests including their maiden win, against the West Indies.
The victory in Auckland ended a 26-year winless streak for New Zealand, who are now second in the Test rankings and were narrowly beaten finalists at last year's ODI World Cup in England.
"John R. Reid was New Zealand cricket's Colin Meads," said New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White, referring to the legendary All Blacks lock.
"He was, and will remain, a household name in this country, having helped pave the way for everything that has come in his wake."
Reid, a hard-hitting batsman and a brisk seam bowler, also led New Zealand to their second and third Test wins during the drawn series in South Africa in 1961-62.
After making his debut aged 19 on the 1949 tour of England, Reid played 58 Tests, scoring 3,428 runs at an average of 33.28, while taking 85 wickets at 33.35. His top score was 142 against South Africa in 1961.
No cause of death was announced. Reid, who was also a New Zealand selector and an ICC match referee, is survived by his wife, three grandchildren and four grandchildren.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Neymar hat-trick fires Brazil past Peru
Pressure mounts on Loew as Germany can only scrape draw with Swiss
Murali's no ball controversy to figure in his biopic "800"
PFLC's meeting today
NZ's first victorious Test cricket captain dies aged 92
Bangabandhu Federation Cup Basketball final today
Hridoy keen to claim spotlight
Bangladesh U-19 players return to cricket next February


Latest News
Country reports 15 more deaths, 1,600 coronavirus cases
It all should begin at home: Saima about gender equality
Dhaka-5 election: Ban on motorcycles for 3-day
20 gold bars seized at Shah Amanat
'Banglabandha Express' on Rajshahi-Panchagarh route opens for all
Students' Rights Council split, declares Nur-Rashed unwanted
Housewife found dead in Manikganj
Woman 'raped' in Fulbari
Int'l donor conf for urgent humanitarian support for Rohingyas Oct 22
PM: Take extensive measures against rape
Most Read News
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur sued under Digital Security Act
Globe Biotech signs accord with ICDDR,B for clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine
Ex-banker sent to jail for sexually assaulting 4 children
'Bangladesh seeks more trade benefits from the US'
Medical reports not essential to give punishment in rape cases: HC
Rifat murder: Verdict of juvenile 14 accused Oct 27
Ridoy upbeat of ‘Big Match’ player Mushfiqur Rahim
Case to be filed against Nixon Chy: CEC
Tension mounts in Rangamati following exchange of fire
Self defense tactics for prevention of rape
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft