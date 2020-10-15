Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 October, 2020, 4:28 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangabandhu Federation Cup Basketball final today

Published : Thursday, 15 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Bangabandhu Federation Cup Basketball final today

Bangabandhu Federation Cup Basketball final today

Bangladesh Navy take on Bangladesh Air Force in the grand final of Bangabandhu Federation Cup Basketball scheduled to be held today (Thursday) in Dhanmondi Basketball gymnasium at 11 am.
State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell is expected to present in the prize distribution ceremony as the chief guest while Bangladesh Olympic Association Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza will be the special guest in the ceremony.
Earlier on Tuesday, Bangladesh Navy crushed the Grage Club by 114-42 points after leading the first half by 64-12 points in the first semifinal while Bangladesh Air Force defeated Joshe Fights Club by 57-52 points after dominating the first half by 26-18 points in the second semis held at the same venue.
A total of eight teams, split into two groups, are taking part in the competition, which is being held to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Participating clubs:
Group A - Bangladesh Army, Dhumketu Club, Bangladesh Police and Joshe Fights Club.
Group B - Bangladesh Air Force, Bokshibazar Club, The Grags Club and Flame Boys Club.   -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Neymar hat-trick fires Brazil past Peru
Pressure mounts on Loew as Germany can only scrape draw with Swiss
Murali's no ball controversy to figure in his biopic "800"
PFLC's meeting today
NZ's first victorious Test cricket captain dies aged 92
Bangabandhu Federation Cup Basketball final today
Hridoy keen to claim spotlight
Bangladesh U-19 players return to cricket next February


Latest News
Country reports 15 more deaths, 1,600 coronavirus cases
It all should begin at home: Saima about gender equality
Dhaka-5 election: Ban on motorcycles for 3-day
20 gold bars seized at Shah Amanat
'Banglabandha Express' on Rajshahi-Panchagarh route opens for all
Students' Rights Council split, declares Nur-Rashed unwanted
Housewife found dead in Manikganj
Woman 'raped' in Fulbari
Int'l donor conf for urgent humanitarian support for Rohingyas Oct 22
PM: Take extensive measures against rape
Most Read News
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur sued under Digital Security Act
Globe Biotech signs accord with ICDDR,B for clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine
Ex-banker sent to jail for sexually assaulting 4 children
'Bangladesh seeks more trade benefits from the US'
Medical reports not essential to give punishment in rape cases: HC
Rifat murder: Verdict of juvenile 14 accused Oct 27
Ridoy upbeat of ‘Big Match’ player Mushfiqur Rahim
Case to be filed against Nixon Chy: CEC
Tension mounts in Rangamati following exchange of fire
Self defense tactics for prevention of rape
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft