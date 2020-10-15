

Bangabandhu Federation Cup Basketball final today

State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell is expected to present in the prize distribution ceremony as the chief guest while Bangladesh Olympic Association Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza will be the special guest in the ceremony.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bangladesh Navy crushed the Grage Club by 114-42 points after leading the first half by 64-12 points in the first semifinal while Bangladesh Air Force defeated Joshe Fights Club by 57-52 points after dominating the first half by 26-18 points in the second semis held at the same venue.

A total of eight teams, split into two groups, are taking part in the competition, which is being held to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Participating clubs:

Group A - Bangladesh Army, Dhumketu Club, Bangladesh Police and Joshe Fights Club.

Group B - Bangladesh Air Force, Bokshibazar Club, The Grags Club and Flame Boys Club. -BSS















