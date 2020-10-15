Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 15 October, 2020, 4:28 PM
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BCB President\'s Cup

Hridoy keen to claim spotlight

Published : Thursday, 15 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Sports Reporter

BCB President's Cup
Hridoy keen to claim spotlight

Hridoy keen to claim spotlight

The most consistent batsman of World Cup winning Bangladesh Under-19 team Towhid Hridoy is buoyant to thrive in the undergoing BCB President's Cup. Hridoy scored 52 runs from 67 balls in the starter of the tournament on October 11 and was adjudged the Man of the match.
Chasing 197 runs' target his team had been in serious trouble losing five wickets just to post 79 runs on the board. Youngman came to bat and showed his brilliance. His epic 108 runs' 6th wicket joint venture with Irfan Shukkur not only dealt with the early jostle but purchased four wickets' victory for his side.
"Feeling excited since we could manage to comeback on the ground after a long time. I am pleased since I played well in the 1st match of such a big tournament. I was little bit nervous as I got the opportunity to play match after long gap. But I could execute my plan in the middle," Hridoy told in a video message conveyed by the BCB.
"Wherever I do play, I always try to score big. I do prefer to face quality bowlers. Scoring against quality bowlers always increase confidence. It's a good tournament and I am looking forward to do something big here," he stated confidently.
The upcoming star and one of the promising pipelined batters of the BCB is representing Najmul XI in the tournament, who will take on Tamim XI today in the 3rd match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.
"It'll be a hard match. We'll play against the team of Tamim Iqbal. They are very hard side. They have quality bowlers like Mustafizur Rahman," he pointed out.
"We are giving focus on our strengths and hopeful to execute what are the best among us. We must try to overcome the tiny mistakes we did in the last match," the young gun stated confidently.  
Three of the fantastic-five of Bangladesh cricket Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah Riyad and Mushfiqur Rahim are representing three teams of the tournament. Just late ODI skipper of Bangladesh Mashrafe Bin Mortaza was not considered for the tournament while Shakib Al Hasan is still under ICC's embargo, which will be lifted on 29 of this month. Rhidoy is playing with Mushfiqur Rahim, which increase confidence among all of their teammates, he thinks.
"The greatest thing is that the best batsman of Bangladesh Mushfiqur Rahim is in our line-up. Having a player like Mr. Dependable of Bangladesh in our team definitely increases our confidence. Hopefully he will play a good innings soon," he expected.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Neymar hat-trick fires Brazil past Peru
Pressure mounts on Loew as Germany can only scrape draw with Swiss
Murali's no ball controversy to figure in his biopic "800"
PFLC's meeting today
NZ's first victorious Test cricket captain dies aged 92
Bangabandhu Federation Cup Basketball final today
Hridoy keen to claim spotlight
Bangladesh U-19 players return to cricket next February


Latest News
Country reports 15 more deaths, 1,600 coronavirus cases
It all should begin at home: Saima about gender equality
Dhaka-5 election: Ban on motorcycles for 3-day
20 gold bars seized at Shah Amanat
'Banglabandha Express' on Rajshahi-Panchagarh route opens for all
Students' Rights Council split, declares Nur-Rashed unwanted
Housewife found dead in Manikganj
Woman 'raped' in Fulbari
Int'l donor conf for urgent humanitarian support for Rohingyas Oct 22
PM: Take extensive measures against rape
Most Read News
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur sued under Digital Security Act
Globe Biotech signs accord with ICDDR,B for clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine
Ex-banker sent to jail for sexually assaulting 4 children
'Bangladesh seeks more trade benefits from the US'
Medical reports not essential to give punishment in rape cases: HC
Rifat murder: Verdict of juvenile 14 accused Oct 27
Ridoy upbeat of ‘Big Match’ player Mushfiqur Rahim
Case to be filed against Nixon Chy: CEC
Tension mounts in Rangamati following exchange of fire
Self defense tactics for prevention of rape
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft