

Hridoy keen to claim spotlight

Chasing 197 runs' target his team had been in serious trouble losing five wickets just to post 79 runs on the board. Youngman came to bat and showed his brilliance. His epic 108 runs' 6th wicket joint venture with Irfan Shukkur not only dealt with the early jostle but purchased four wickets' victory for his side.

"Feeling excited since we could manage to comeback on the ground after a long time. I am pleased since I played well in the 1st match of such a big tournament. I was little bit nervous as I got the opportunity to play match after long gap. But I could execute my plan in the middle," Hridoy told in a video message conveyed by the BCB.

"Wherever I do play, I always try to score big. I do prefer to face quality bowlers. Scoring against quality bowlers always increase confidence. It's a good tournament and I am looking forward to do something big here," he stated confidently.

The upcoming star and one of the promising pipelined batters of the BCB is representing Najmul XI in the tournament, who will take on Tamim XI today in the 3rd match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

"It'll be a hard match. We'll play against the team of Tamim Iqbal. They are very hard side. They have quality bowlers like Mustafizur Rahman," he pointed out.

"We are giving focus on our strengths and hopeful to execute what are the best among us. We must try to overcome the tiny mistakes we did in the last match," the young gun stated confidently.

Three of the fantastic-five of Bangladesh cricket Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah Riyad and Mushfiqur Rahim are representing three teams of the tournament. Just late ODI skipper of Bangladesh Mashrafe Bin Mortaza was not considered for the tournament while Shakib Al Hasan is still under ICC's embargo, which will be lifted on 29 of this month. Rhidoy is playing with Mushfiqur Rahim, which increase confidence among all of their teammates, he thinks.

"The greatest thing is that the best batsman of Bangladesh Mushfiqur Rahim is in our line-up. Having a player like Mr. Dependable of Bangladesh in our team definitely increases our confidence. Hopefully he will play a good innings soon," he expected.















