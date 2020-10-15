TI-XI eye to break jinx, NI-XI to keep winning streak





Najmul XI beat Mahmudullah XI by four wickets in the opener of the tournament on Sunday while Tamim XI conceded equal margin defeat against same team. So, it's a clash between the table toppers and the table quenchers in black and white. But Tamim Iqbal led side is ahead of Najmul Islam Shanto led side in all the departments.

Skipper Tamim with junior Tamim (Tanzid Hasan Tamim) will open the innings. Anamul Haque Bijoy, Shahadat Hossain [3], Md Mithun, Yasir Ali Rabbi, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat jointly give almost national team-like batting line up. Bowling unit is even stronger combining National sharpest weapons Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin and Taijul Islam. Either of sensational pacers Syed Khaled Ahmed and Shoriful Islam will be taken as the 3rd quick option for Tamim. One of the Leggy Minhajul Abedin Afridi and off-spinner Mahadi Hasan will complete the quorum of five-bowlers and the other might be kept as the super sub. Under-19 World Cup winning captain Akbar Ali also can be included as super-sub in Tamim wants to increase the batting depth since they were bowled out for 103 runs against MU-XI in the last game.

NI-XI in the contrary is full of young bloods but Mushfiqur Rahim. Beside Mushi, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain Dhruvo and Saif Hasan are the regular national campaigners in the troop. Skipper Shanto is also a regular national face in recent times. Shinning as a team, they have capability to chase any target. Heroes of the starter of the tournament Towhid Ridoy and Irfan Sukkur will definitely be the headaches for the opponent camp today. Another uncapped batting talent Pervez Hossain Emon has possibility to appear with the bat, who was brilliant in the latest Youth World Cup.

The man in form Taskin Ahmed is going to lead the bowling side where he will get Abu Jayed Rahi, Muqidul Islam Mugdho and Nasum Ahmed as his mate to throw the orbs. Either of young Rishad Hossain or national spinner Nayeem Hasan will play as the fifth bowler.















