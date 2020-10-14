112 deported BD migrants to return to UAE





On condition of availability of seats, the Air Arabia Airlines of the UAE will carry the 112 Bangladeshis to their workplace. Of them, 68 persons will have to pay the taxes while the rests 44 will be carried free of cost.

The Bangladeshi migrants were sent back on the day due to visa anomalies. On the day, the UAE authorities allowed only those, whose employers have received them at the airport due to the restrictions imposed to contain transmission of deadly Covid-19 virus.

Later, the authorities have relaxed the conditions and allowed other Bangladeshi migrants to enter the country. But, the deportee migrants couldn't go back again due to non availability of tickets and other problems. Finally, they are getting the chance to return to their workplaces.

Following the request of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) the Air Arabia authority agreed to carry the distressed migrants to their workplaces, Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed's Assistant Private Secretary Md. Rasheduzzaman told this correspondent.

He said Minister Imran Ahmed appreciated and welcomed the humanitarian move of the two authorities to send the migrants back to their workplaces.

On August 14, some 112 Bangladeshi migrants were denied entry to UAE from Abu Dhabi Airport and they were sent back without performing the immigration procedures. Of them, 68 Bangladeshis were the passengers of Biman Bangladesh Airlines while rests 44 were passengers of Air Arabia. They were sent back through the same aircraft they have travelled to the country.

After returning to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, the returnee expatriates staged a protest. They also held a sit-in at the airport and demanded the government's intervention.

According to CAAB and the returnees, the Abu Dhabi government has sent them back claiming that it had cancelled approval of the companies and agencies through which they went to the UAE. This is why they were denied entry.















