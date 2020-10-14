Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 October, 2020, 10:05 PM
Advance Search
latest BCS (Admn) Association seeks punishment of Nixon Chowdhury MP        US Deputy Secretary of State Beigun arrives in Dhaka       Medical reports not essential in rape cases: HC       Globe Biotech signs accord with ICDDR,B for clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine      
Home Front Page

112 deported BD migrants to return to UAE

44 of them to travel by Air Arabia free of cost

Published : Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Staff Correspondent

Some 112 Bangladeshi migrants, who were deported on August 14 this year from the airports of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), are getting chance to return to their workplaces in the UAE as the country's government has lifted the conditions.
On condition of availability of seats, the Air Arabia Airlines of the UAE will carry the 112 Bangladeshis to their workplace. Of them, 68 persons will have to pay the taxes while the rests 44 will be carried free of cost.
The Bangladeshi migrants were sent back on the day due to visa anomalies. On the day, the UAE authorities allowed only those, whose   employers have received them at the airport due to the restrictions imposed to contain transmission of deadly Covid-19 virus.
Later, the authorities have relaxed the conditions and allowed other Bangladeshi migrants to enter the country. But, the deportee migrants couldn't go back again due to non availability of tickets and other problems. Finally, they are getting the chance to return to their workplaces.
Following the request of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) the Air Arabia authority agreed to carry the distressed migrants to their workplaces, Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed's Assistant Private Secretary Md. Rasheduzzaman told this correspondent.
He said Minister Imran Ahmed appreciated and welcomed the humanitarian move of the two authorities to send the migrants back to their workplaces.
On August 14, some 112 Bangladeshi migrants were denied entry to UAE from Abu Dhabi Airport and they were sent back without performing the immigration procedures. Of them, 68 Bangladeshis were the passengers of Biman Bangladesh Airlines while rests 44 were passengers of Air Arabia. They were sent back through the same aircraft they have travelled to the country.
After returning to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, the returnee expatriates staged a protest. They also held a sit-in at the airport and demanded the government's intervention.
According to CAAB and the returnees, the Abu Dhabi government has sent them back claiming that it had cancelled approval of the companies and agencies through which they went to the UAE. This is why they were denied entry.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IMF sees less severe recession, but warns of lasting damage
1,537 virus cases, 22 deaths in 24-hr
Biden’s chances of winning hit record 86.1pc: Poll aggregator
Rashid Haider passes away
112 deported BD migrants to return to UAE
Soumitra  still in ‘high risk zone’
22-day ban on Hilsa catching
China warns Asian countries to be vigilant on US strategy


Latest News
BCS (Admn) Association seeks punishment of Nixon Chowdhury MP
Apple introduces iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max with 5G
HC issues directives to stop fake arrest warrants
Rape of two sisters in Narayanganj: Caretaker placed on remand
Bangladesh U-19 players return to cricket next February
US Deputy Secretary of State Beigun arrives in Dhaka
President off to Dubai for medical checkup
Banks in poll areas to remain closed on Oct 17
Digitization introduced at DU accounting activities
Medical reports not essential in rape cases: HC
Most Read News
Bangladeshis are in trap in the Balkans
Planning Minister infected with coronavirus, admitted to CMH
Bera municipality mayor sacked for assaulting UNO
Tale of newspaper reading
Youth found dead at city workplace, family claims murder
Rizvi hospitalised
Rape of women & children: We must fight the roots
Audio clip 'super edited,' claims Nixon Chowdhury MP
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur sued under Digital Security Act
S Korea to work with Bangladesh to ensure cyber security
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft