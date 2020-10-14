Video
Wednesday, 14 October, 2020, 10:05 PM
Home Front Page

Soumitra  still in ‘high risk zone’

Published : Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Renowned Indian actor Soumitra Chattopadhyay, who contracted the coronavirus earlier this month, is still in a 'high risk zone', The India Express reports.
The actor, 85, who immortalised the titular role of Feluda in Satyajit Ray's films, had a fever and continued to be in a "drowsy, confusional state" though the parameters of his condition were stable, his doctors said.
"He is stable and had a good sleep last night, but is still in a high risk zone. His oxygen saturation level has improved," a doctor was
quoted as saying. The thespian, a Dada Saheb Phalke winner, was given plasma therapy twice on Saturday and the octogenarian also underwent a CT scan. He was admitted to Bellevue Nursing Home in Kolkata and was tested positive on Oct 6. Chattopadhyay resumed shooting amid the coronavirus pandemic, before he fell ill.
Apart from his work in the Feluda series, Chattopadhyay was a part of several other works of Ray, including Apur Sangshar. Some of his best works include Ashani Sanket, Ghare Baire, Aranyer Din Ratri, Charulata, Shakha Proshakha, Jhinder Bandi and Saat Pake Bandha.   -bdnews24.com


