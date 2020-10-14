Video
Wednesday, 14 October, 2020, 10:05 PM
Front Page

Govt asked to form Health Regulatory Commission

Published : Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain in four weeks as to why they should not be directed to form a Health Regulatory Commission to monitor patients' complaints about mismanagement at hospitals and health services.
The Secretary of the Health Ministry, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and Director (Hospital and Clinics), were asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.
The court also set November 17 for further hearing on the matter.
The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam issued the rule following a supplementary petition filed by   Md Shah Alam, Treasurer at Human Rights Lawyers and Securing Environment Society of Bangladesh.
Lawyer Dr Bashir Ahmed appeared for the writ petition while Deputy Attorney General Nur us Sadik represented the state during the hearing.
In many countries, including India, there is a Health Regulatory Commission for monitoring irregularities and mismanagement in the country's health services. People can file complain if they see any irregularities.
The commission disposes of their complaint as per law. But in our country such commission has not yet been formed, said Advocate Bashir Ahmed.
Earlier on September 1, the same HC bench directed the authorities concerned to submit charts of the fees for medical tests. But since the authorities failed to submit the lists on time, the court reissued the order.
On July 24, 2018, the HC directed all hospitals and clinics to submit reports stating test fees and the Health Ministry to constitute a five-member committee to re-fix reasonable fees and execute it.
On October 22 that year, the HC ordered the Health Ministry committee to fix medical examination fees in all public and private hospitals within two months.
The HC also directed the committee to formulate a policy under related law and executive courts order. Complying with the HC order, the ministry had formed a committee as per Medical Practice Private Clinics and Laboratories (Regulation) Ordinance, 1982, with a joint secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as its convener.
Earlier, the writ petitioner filed the supplementary petition seeking directives to form a health regulatory commission.


