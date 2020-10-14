Death penalty will curb rapes, hope women rights activists





They stressed complete removal of discriminatory social norms and values to uproot such crimes from the society.

They made the remarks on Tuesday while talking to the Daily Observer on Tuesday.

The cabinet on October 12 approved a draft amendment to the 'Women and Child Repression Prevention Act' incorporating death penalty for rape.

Under the previous law, the maximum penalty for rape was life imprisonment.

Advocate Salma Ali said now the government must dispose of all the pending rape cases as early as possible to set an example so that others will refrain from committing such crimes.

The culture of impunity will end if death penalty for rape can be ensured through speedy trial tribunal, she said.

However, when legal experts and human rights activist expressed their satisfaction over the introduction of death penalty for rape some academics, sociologists and psychologists said otherwise.

Dr Mehtab Khanam, eminent psychologist, said law alone cannot reduce crime, if the causes of crimes cannot be rooted out.

She also noted that male attitudes towards women had to be changed first.

Referring to a study report conducted in the year of 2011, she said almost 30 percent of men who had subjected women to sexual abuse felt they had the right to treat women in such a manner.

Counting such attitudes as toxic masculinity, she said this is extreme reflection of patriarchal mind-set and misogyny.

Sadeka Halim, Dean, Department of Social Science of Dhaka University, said, "Law is necessary to combat crimes but it is not enough."

The government and other stakeholders must work on the existing issues including social prejudice, backwardness, social and religious conservatism and abuse of political power, she said.

Discrimination against women prompts men to commit crimes like rapes. "We must remove all kinds of existing inequalities between men and women."

Banasree Mitra Niyogi, a gender expert, said women's social and political empowerment had not increased in proportion to women's participation in economic activities. There are hardly any women at the supervisor or managerial level in the country. So it is true that women are not being adequately empowered.

She also stressed more women's participation both in political and social level.

Women's social and political empowerment plays an important role in helping to change the mind-set (patriarchal mind-set) of men that will eventually help combat violence against women, she said.















