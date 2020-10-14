Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 October, 2020, 10:04 PM
Advance Search
latest BCS (Admn) Association seeks punishment of Nixon Chowdhury MP        US Deputy Secretary of State Beigun arrives in Dhaka       Medical reports not essential in rape cases: HC       Globe Biotech signs accord with ICDDR,B for clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine      
Home Front Page

Death penalty will curb rapes, hope women rights activists

Published : Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Banani Mallick

Rapes and violence against women and children will decrease with the introduction of capital punishment in the law but this is not enough to stop such crimes, say women rights activists and representatives of civil society.
They stressed complete removal of discriminatory social norms and values to uproot such crimes from the society.
They made the remarks on Tuesday while talking to the Daily Observer on Tuesday.
The cabinet on October 12 approved a draft amendment to the 'Women and Child Repression Prevention Act' incorporating death penalty for rape.
Under the previous law, the maximum penalty for rape was life imprisonment.
Advocate Salma Ali said now the government must dispose of all the pending rape cases as early as possible to set an example so that others will refrain from committing such crimes.
The culture of impunity will end if death penalty for rape can be ensured through speedy trial tribunal, she said.
However, when legal experts and human rights activist expressed their satisfaction over the introduction of death penalty for rape some academics, sociologists and psychologists said otherwise.
Dr Mehtab Khanam, eminent psychologist, said law alone cannot reduce crime, if the causes of crimes cannot be rooted out.
She also noted that male attitudes towards women   had to be changed first.
Referring to a study report conducted in the year of 2011, she said almost 30 percent of men who had subjected women to sexual abuse felt they had the right to treat women in such a manner.
Counting such attitudes as toxic masculinity, she said this is extreme reflection of patriarchal mind-set and misogyny.
Sadeka Halim, Dean, Department of Social Science of Dhaka University, said, "Law is necessary to combat crimes but it is not enough."
The government and other stakeholders must work on the existing issues including social prejudice, backwardness, social and religious conservatism and abuse of political power, she said.
Discrimination against women prompts men to commit crimes like rapes. "We must remove all kinds of existing inequalities between men and women."   
Banasree Mitra Niyogi, a gender expert, said women's social and political empowerment had not increased in proportion to women's participation in economic activities. There are hardly any women at the supervisor or managerial level in the country. So it is true that women are not being adequately empowered.
She also stressed more women's participation both in political and social level.
Women's social and political empowerment plays an important role in helping to change the mind-set (patriarchal mind-set) of men that will eventually help combat violence against women, she said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IMF sees less severe recession, but warns of lasting damage
1,537 virus cases, 22 deaths in 24-hr
Biden’s chances of winning hit record 86.1pc: Poll aggregator
Rashid Haider passes away
112 deported BD migrants to return to UAE
Soumitra  still in ‘high risk zone’
22-day ban on Hilsa catching
China warns Asian countries to be vigilant on US strategy


Latest News
BCS (Admn) Association seeks punishment of Nixon Chowdhury MP
Apple introduces iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max with 5G
HC issues directives to stop fake arrest warrants
Rape of two sisters in Narayanganj: Caretaker placed on remand
Bangladesh U-19 players return to cricket next February
US Deputy Secretary of State Beigun arrives in Dhaka
President off to Dubai for medical checkup
Banks in poll areas to remain closed on Oct 17
Digitization introduced at DU accounting activities
Medical reports not essential in rape cases: HC
Most Read News
Bangladeshis are in trap in the Balkans
Planning Minister infected with coronavirus, admitted to CMH
Bera municipality mayor sacked for assaulting UNO
Tale of newspaper reading
Youth found dead at city workplace, family claims murder
Rizvi hospitalised
Rape of women & children: We must fight the roots
Audio clip 'super edited,' claims Nixon Chowdhury MP
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur sued under Digital Security Act
S Korea to work with Bangladesh to ensure cyber security
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft