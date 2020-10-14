President issues ordinance with death penalty for rape





The president signed the ordinance on Tuesday by his constitutional powers at his official residence Bangabhaban.

The Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs issued a gazette

notification to this effect.

The ordinance will be known as Women and Children Repression Prevention (amendment) Ordinance -2020.

According to the ordinance, 'Lifetime Rigorous Imprisonment' mentioned in Section 9(1) of the Act was replaced by 'Death or Lifetime Rigorous Punishment'.

It means the punishment for rape is death penalty or life imprisonment. The maximum punishment under the previous law in rape cases was life imprisonment.

The cabinet on Monday approved the draft of the Women and Children Repression Prevention (Amendment) Bill, 2020 with a provision of death penalty as the capital punishment for rape.

Law Minister Anisul Huq told media on Monday that since parliament was not in session present, the government prepared to issue an ordinance on the amendment of Nari O Shishu Nirjaton Daman Ain, 2000 in order to enforce the law quickly.

On October 5, anti-rape demonstrations erupted across Bangladesh after video footage of five men stripping a woman naked and gang-raping her in Noakhali's Begumganj Upazila went viral on social media the day before.

The shocking incident took place at the Joykrishnapur village under Ekhlaspur Union of Begumganj Upazila in Noakhali on September 2.

According to Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK), nearly 975 rape cases were reported between January and September this year, including 208 gang rapes.

As many as 4,541 rape cases have been reported in the past 16 years. The accused were punished in only 60 of these incidents, according to data from the tribunals.

Rights activists believe the numbers are much higher because many of the victims do not complain to the police.

As many as 192 others faced attempted rapes and sexual harassment in this period, while nine of the victims took their own lives.















Amid growing protests against recent countrywide incidents of rape, President Abdul Hamid has signed an ordinance incorporating death penalty for rape.The president signed the ordinance on Tuesday by his constitutional powers at his official residence Bangabhaban.The Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs issued a gazettenotification to this effect.The ordinance will be known as Women and Children Repression Prevention (amendment) Ordinance -2020.According to the ordinance, 'Lifetime Rigorous Imprisonment' mentioned in Section 9(1) of the Act was replaced by 'Death or Lifetime Rigorous Punishment'.It means the punishment for rape is death penalty or life imprisonment. The maximum punishment under the previous law in rape cases was life imprisonment.The cabinet on Monday approved the draft of the Women and Children Repression Prevention (Amendment) Bill, 2020 with a provision of death penalty as the capital punishment for rape.Law Minister Anisul Huq told media on Monday that since parliament was not in session present, the government prepared to issue an ordinance on the amendment of Nari O Shishu Nirjaton Daman Ain, 2000 in order to enforce the law quickly.On October 5, anti-rape demonstrations erupted across Bangladesh after video footage of five men stripping a woman naked and gang-raping her in Noakhali's Begumganj Upazila went viral on social media the day before.The shocking incident took place at the Joykrishnapur village under Ekhlaspur Union of Begumganj Upazila in Noakhali on September 2.According to Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK), nearly 975 rape cases were reported between January and September this year, including 208 gang rapes.As many as 4,541 rape cases have been reported in the past 16 years. The accused were punished in only 60 of these incidents, according to data from the tribunals.Rights activists believe the numbers are much higher because many of the victims do not complain to the police.As many as 192 others faced attempted rapes and sexual harassment in this period, while nine of the victims took their own lives.