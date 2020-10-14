Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 October, 2020, 10:04 PM
Advance Search
latest BCS (Admn) Association seeks punishment of Nixon Chowdhury MP        US Deputy Secretary of State Beigun arrives in Dhaka       Medical reports not essential in rape cases: HC       Globe Biotech signs accord with ICDDR,B for clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine      
Home Front Page

President issues ordinance with death penalty for rape

Published : Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Staff Correspondent

Amid growing protests against recent countrywide incidents of rape, President Abdul Hamid has signed an ordinance incorporating death penalty for rape.
The president signed the ordinance on Tuesday by his constitutional powers at his official residence Bangabhaban.
The Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs issued a gazette
notification to this effect.
The ordinance will be known as Women and Children Repression Prevention (amendment) Ordinance -2020.
According to the ordinance, 'Lifetime Rigorous Imprisonment' mentioned in Section 9(1) of the Act was replaced by 'Death or Lifetime Rigorous Punishment'.
It means the punishment for rape is death penalty or life imprisonment. The maximum punishment under the previous law in rape cases was life imprisonment.
The cabinet on Monday approved the draft of the Women and Children Repression Prevention (Amendment) Bill, 2020 with a provision of death penalty as the capital punishment for rape.
Law Minister Anisul Huq told media on Monday that since parliament was not in session present, the government prepared to issue an ordinance on the amendment of Nari O Shishu Nirjaton Daman Ain, 2000 in order to enforce the law quickly.
On October 5, anti-rape demonstrations erupted across Bangladesh after video footage of five men stripping a woman naked and gang-raping her in Noakhali's Begumganj Upazila went viral on social media the day before.
The shocking incident took place at the Joykrishnapur village under Ekhlaspur Union of Begumganj Upazila in Noakhali on September 2.
According to Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK), nearly 975 rape cases were reported between January and September this year, including 208 gang rapes.
As many as 4,541 rape cases have been reported in the past 16 years. The accused were punished in only 60 of these incidents, according to data from the tribunals.
Rights activists believe the numbers are much higher because many of the victims do not complain to the police.
As many as 192 others faced attempted rapes and sexual harassment in this period, while nine of the victims took their own lives.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IMF sees less severe recession, but warns of lasting damage
1,537 virus cases, 22 deaths in 24-hr
Biden’s chances of winning hit record 86.1pc: Poll aggregator
Rashid Haider passes away
112 deported BD migrants to return to UAE
Soumitra  still in ‘high risk zone’
22-day ban on Hilsa catching
China warns Asian countries to be vigilant on US strategy


Latest News
BCS (Admn) Association seeks punishment of Nixon Chowdhury MP
Apple introduces iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max with 5G
HC issues directives to stop fake arrest warrants
Rape of two sisters in Narayanganj: Caretaker placed on remand
Bangladesh U-19 players return to cricket next February
US Deputy Secretary of State Beigun arrives in Dhaka
President off to Dubai for medical checkup
Banks in poll areas to remain closed on Oct 17
Digitization introduced at DU accounting activities
Medical reports not essential in rape cases: HC
Most Read News
Bangladeshis are in trap in the Balkans
Planning Minister infected with coronavirus, admitted to CMH
Bera municipality mayor sacked for assaulting UNO
Tale of newspaper reading
Youth found dead at city workplace, family claims murder
Rizvi hospitalised
Rape of women & children: We must fight the roots
Audio clip 'super edited,' claims Nixon Chowdhury MP
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur sued under Digital Security Act
S Korea to work with Bangladesh to ensure cyber security
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft