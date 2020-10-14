

IPS, investment, Rohingya, US visa to figure in Biegun-Momen talks

"The Deputy Secretary's engagements in Bangladesh will focus on advancing common vision of a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and secure Indo-Pacific region with shared prosperity for all and US---Bangladesh cooperation on Covid-19 response, recovery efforts and sustainable economic development," the US Embassy in Dhaka said.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told journalists on Tuesday that Dhaka will raise the Rohingya issue seeking stronger US support in commencing repatriation of the displaced Myanmar people from Bangladesh during the upcoming meeting with US Deputy Secretary.

"It (Rohingyas) is not our only responsibility, it's a global responsibility. The (Rohingyas) must go back to their country (Myanmar)," Foreign Minister Dr Momen said on Tuesday.

Biegun-Momen will meet on Thursday morning to discuss the Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS), defence aspects of the IPS, investment in infrastructure development, Rohingya, US visa and cooperation issue on Covid-19 response and recovery efforts.

From US side there are two agendas, IPS and defence talks, however, Bangladesh will raise the investment in infrastructure development, Rohingya, US

visa and cooperation issue on Covid-19 response and recovery issues.

Biegun will meet with senior government officials and reaffirm the United States-Bangladesh partnership, the US Embassy had announced earlier.

The Foreign Minister said Dhaka would also propose to the USA to invest in infrastructure development in the country under its IPS.

"We don't have any objection regarding USA's IPS, but they (the USA) must come forward in infrastructure development here for making it (IPS) effective," he said.

To advance the IPS programme in the region, the US Deputy Secretary has launched his visit from India, and will arrive in Dhaka from New Delhi, after wrapping up his three-day visit there.

On Monday, Foreign Minister Dr Momen said the US side will talk about Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS). We (Bangladesh) do not have any problem .

Bangladesh will also seek investment in infrastructure development and visa issues during the visit, he said.

Bangladeshi students are not getting US visa whereas those from other countries are being given. "This is discriminatory," Dr Momen termed.

"We'll tell them that they should come forward with investment in infrastructure development if they want the effectiveness of the initiative," said the Foreign Minister adding that only talks will not work.

If they really want to help Bangladesh, Dr Momen said, they can help Bangladesh RMG sector by withdrawing tariffs for three years.

On the defence aspects of the IPS, the Foreign Minister said they want to sell arms and ammunition but Bangladesh will be very reluctant to buy those now.

Deputy Secretary Biegun's will leave Bangladesh on October 16.















