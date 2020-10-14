Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 October, 2020, 10:04 PM
Advance Search
latest BCS (Admn) Association seeks punishment of Nixon Chowdhury MP        US Deputy Secretary of State Beigun arrives in Dhaka       Medical reports not essential in rape cases: HC       Globe Biotech signs accord with ICDDR,B for clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine      
Home Front Page

IPS, investment, Rohingya, US visa to figure in Biegun-Momen talks

Published : Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Diplomatic Correspondent

IPS, investment, Rohingya, US visa to figure in Biegun-Momen talks

IPS, investment, Rohingya, US visa to figure in Biegun-Momen talks

US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E Biegun arrives in Dhaka on Wednesday to advance the United States-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership (Indo-Pacific Strategy-IPS) and discuss cooperation on Covid-19 response and recovery efforts.
"The Deputy Secretary's engagements in Bangladesh will focus on advancing common vision of a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and secure Indo-Pacific region with shared prosperity for all and US---Bangladesh cooperation on Covid-19 response,  recovery efforts and sustainable economic development," the US Embassy in Dhaka said.
Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told journalists on Tuesday that Dhaka will raise the Rohingya issue seeking stronger US support in commencing repatriation of the displaced Myanmar people from Bangladesh during the upcoming meeting with US Deputy Secretary.
"It (Rohingyas) is not our only responsibility, it's a global responsibility. The (Rohingyas) must go back to their country (Myanmar)," Foreign Minister Dr Momen said on Tuesday.
Biegun-Momen will meet on Thursday morning to discuss the Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS), defence aspects of the IPS, investment in infrastructure development, Rohingya, US visa and cooperation issue on Covid-19 response and recovery efforts.
From US side there are two agendas, IPS and defence talks, however, Bangladesh will raise the investment in infrastructure development, Rohingya, US
visa and cooperation issue on Covid-19 response and recovery issues.
Biegun will meet with senior government officials and reaffirm the United States-Bangladesh partnership, the US Embassy had announced earlier.
The Foreign Minister said Dhaka would also propose to the USA to invest in infrastructure development in the country under its IPS.
"We don't have any objection regarding USA's IPS, but they (the USA) must come forward in infrastructure development here for making it (IPS) effective," he said.
To advance the IPS programme in the region, the US Deputy Secretary has launched his visit from India, and will arrive in Dhaka from New Delhi, after wrapping up his three-day visit there.
On Monday, Foreign Minister Dr Momen said the US side will talk about Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS). We (Bangladesh) do not have any problem .
Bangladesh will also seek investment in infrastructure development and visa issues during the visit, he said.
Bangladeshi students are not getting US visa whereas those from other countries are being given. "This is discriminatory," Dr Momen termed.
"We'll tell them that they should come forward with investment in infrastructure development if they want the effectiveness of the initiative," said the Foreign Minister adding that only talks will not work. 
If they really want to help Bangladesh, Dr Momen said, they can help Bangladesh RMG sector by withdrawing tariffs for three years.
 On the defence aspects of the IPS, the Foreign Minister said they want to sell arms and ammunition but Bangladesh will be very reluctant to buy those now.
Deputy Secretary Biegun's will leave Bangladesh on October 16.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IMF sees less severe recession, but warns of lasting damage
1,537 virus cases, 22 deaths in 24-hr
Biden’s chances of winning hit record 86.1pc: Poll aggregator
Rashid Haider passes away
112 deported BD migrants to return to UAE
Soumitra  still in ‘high risk zone’
22-day ban on Hilsa catching
China warns Asian countries to be vigilant on US strategy


Latest News
BCS (Admn) Association seeks punishment of Nixon Chowdhury MP
Apple introduces iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max with 5G
HC issues directives to stop fake arrest warrants
Rape of two sisters in Narayanganj: Caretaker placed on remand
Bangladesh U-19 players return to cricket next February
US Deputy Secretary of State Beigun arrives in Dhaka
President off to Dubai for medical checkup
Banks in poll areas to remain closed on Oct 17
Digitization introduced at DU accounting activities
Medical reports not essential in rape cases: HC
Most Read News
Bangladeshis are in trap in the Balkans
Planning Minister infected with coronavirus, admitted to CMH
Bera municipality mayor sacked for assaulting UNO
Tale of newspaper reading
Youth found dead at city workplace, family claims murder
Rizvi hospitalised
Rape of women & children: We must fight the roots
Audio clip 'super edited,' claims Nixon Chowdhury MP
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur sued under Digital Security Act
S Korea to work with Bangladesh to ensure cyber security
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft