Wednesday, 14 October, 2020, 10:04 PM
Juvenile Gang

RMP arrests 95 youths in drive

Published : Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

RAJSHAHI, Oct 13: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) have arrested 95 youths as part of its drive against the juvenile gang from different parts of the city in 24 hours ending at 6:00 on Tuesday morning.
RMP arrested the juvenile gang members from 12 police stations. Ninety three of those juveniles were later handed over to their guardians and legal action was taken against the rest of others.
Golam Ruhul Quddus, Additional Deputy Commissioner, said the RMP have been conducting an all-out crackdown against the juvenile gangs since Friday last.



