Wednesday, 14 October, 2020, 10:04 PM
Bank official ‘commits suicide’ in Khulna

Published : Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Oct 12: A bank officer allegedly committed suicide at city's Moulavi Para TB Boundary road under Khulna Sadar Police Station on Tuesday.
The victim was identified as Abrar Rahman Shubho , 34, son of Atiar Rahman, a tenant of eighth floor of a 10 storied Modern Tower building at Moulavi Para.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Khulna Sadar Police Station Ashraful Alam said that Shubho, a Senior Executive Officer of Al Arafah Islami Bank of Khulna branch committed suicide after jumping onto the road from the rooftop of the building around 8:30am.
The doctors at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) declared the bank officer dead when he was taken to the hospital, the OC said. "He was living as tenant with his wife and parents and The reason behind his suicide could not be known immediately. ," OC said adding that we are waiting for autopsy report.
Shubha was given farewell from the Khulna branch yesterday just after he was transferred to Chuknagar Al Arafa Islami Bank branch at Dumuria upazila of the district, said Senior Assistant Vice-President and Manager M M Rafiqul Islam of Al Arafa Islami Bank Khulna Branch.


