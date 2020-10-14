Akheri Chahar Shamba today

The holy Akheri Chahar Shamba, an important day for the Muslim Ummah, will be observed across the country on Tuesday, marking the recovery of Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (SM) from his prolonged illness.

Marking the day, Islamic Foundation will organise a discussion and Doa Mahfil at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Zuhr prayers today, an Islamic Foundation press release said.

Principal of Darul Ulum Rampura Banasree Madrasha Shaikhul Hadis Allama Yahya Mahmud will deliver sermons on the occasion with Islamic Foundation Director General Anis Mahmud in the chair. —BSS







