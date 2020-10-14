Video
Wednesday, 14 October, 2020, 10:04 PM
S Korea to support BD in digital economy

Published : Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

South Korea will support Bangladesh to expand digital economy ensuring cyber security; envoy Lee Jang- Keun said assuring cooperation in digitalization of citizen services.
During the call-on with ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Tuesday, Ambassador Lee also mentioned South Korea will play role of facilitator in development of digital municipality services including education, health and communication in Bangladesh.
S Korean deputy ambassador Kim Cheol Sang and Korea International Cooperation Agency country director Hun Jin ju were also present at the meeting at ICT Tower in capital's Agargaon.
State Minister Palak shared about the development of Digital Security Agency building at Bangabandhu Hi-tech City, national security operation centre, national digital forensic lab, emergency response platform,
"The government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expanded digital services up to rural area. ICT Division is implementing different projects for infrastructure for technology including 28 hi-tech parks,
Sheikh Russel Digital Lab, Sheikh Kamal IT Incubation Centre's, Sheikh Hasina Institute of Frontier Technology, establishments been working to reach digital services," Palak briefed.
Expressing gratitude to S Korean government, ICT State Minister Palak mentioned that Digital Bangladesh master plan has been formulated in bilateral cooperation and the people in hardly reached communities are getting facilities through Digital Island Maheshkhali' project.


