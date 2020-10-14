Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 October, 2020, 10:04 PM
Advance Search
latest BCS (Admn) Association seeks punishment of Nixon Chowdhury MP        US Deputy Secretary of State Beigun arrives in Dhaka       Medical reports not essential in rape cases: HC       Globe Biotech signs accord with ICDDR,B for clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine      
Home Editorial

Rescue child labourers involved in risky jobs

Published : Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 150

Rescue child labourers involved in risky jobs

Rescue child labourers involved in risky jobs

It is truly discouraging to note that the state of child labour has deteriorated amid the Covid 19 pandemic.  According to a recent survey by eleven Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) partner organisations, some 7,800 out of 30,313 child labourers have switched to riskier jobs between July and September across eight districts of the country.

Around 5,600 child labourers migrated in search of jobs in the past three months, and 2,400 have been forced to join new work at a bare minimal wage. This field-level survey data was presented by MJF on the occasion of National Child Rights Week in a virtual conference titled "Covid-19: Present Status and Safety of Working Children".

However, this statistics clearly depict that a majority of the population had to bear the brunt of the economic crisis that resulted from the pandemic, and the grim consequences did not spare even children from underprivileged backgrounds. Despite Bangladesh being one of the earliest signatories of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) and expressing its commitment to ensure the rights of children in international forums, a lot is yet to be achieved.

Also note that the Bangladesh Labour Law 2006 prohibits employment of children under 14.  But in reality the picture is completely different. In nowhere this law is being implemented. During the pandemic, we have also witnessed the horrific rise in domestic abuse of children as well as workplace abuse. The joyous juvenile period is all about enjoying life but dreadful reality is snatching the beauty of life. These adolescents are supposed to get proper education and bloom with full potentials. But look at the irony of fate!  These adolescents are toiling under dire circumstances to make ends meet while often forced by their parents.





The worrying situation demands for an immediate step-by-step approach, in order to successfully rescue and curb the menace of child labourers working under perilous condition in Bangladesh. It is our collective responsibility to free them from the shackles of slavery where they are tortured and sometimes sexually exploited. Coordination between government and non-government initiatives is crucial in implementing policies that will eliminate child labour.  As the recent research revealed - the pandemic has made it all the more urgent to rescue children who have been compelled to take up even riskier jobs to earn their bread and butter- it will require helping their families with enough financial assistance while creating income generating opportunities for the adults.

Lastly, we want to see more innocent happy faces playing in fields and going to schools. Living the childhood is every child's basic right. Therefore, we need to create a convenient environment where they can flourish with proper education, healthy entertainment and reveal their latent talent.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rescue child labourers involved in risky jobs
Ensure fair grading to vocational education students
Death sentence is deterrence, not a solution
Stranded Bangladeshi expatriates face trouble over C-19 test
Digital Security Act’s rampant abuse  for two years
PM's four-point proposal to tackle climate change
Rampant dumping of medical waste must be stopped
Repeated rape incidents tarnish government image


Latest News
BCS (Admn) Association seeks punishment of Nixon Chowdhury MP
Apple introduces iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max with 5G
HC issues directives to stop fake arrest warrants
Rape of two sisters in Narayanganj: Caretaker placed on remand
Bangladesh U-19 players return to cricket next February
US Deputy Secretary of State Beigun arrives in Dhaka
President off to Dubai for medical checkup
Banks in poll areas to remain closed on Oct 17
Digitization introduced at DU accounting activities
Medical reports not essential in rape cases: HC
Most Read News
Bangladeshis are in trap in the Balkans
Planning Minister infected with coronavirus, admitted to CMH
Bera municipality mayor sacked for assaulting UNO
Tale of newspaper reading
Youth found dead at city workplace, family claims murder
Rizvi hospitalised
Rape of women & children: We must fight the roots
Audio clip 'super edited,' claims Nixon Chowdhury MP
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur sued under Digital Security Act
S Korea to work with Bangladesh to ensure cyber security
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft