

Rescue child labourers involved in risky jobs



Around 5,600 child labourers migrated in search of jobs in the past three months, and 2,400 have been forced to join new work at a bare minimal wage. This field-level survey data was presented by MJF on the occasion of National Child Rights Week in a virtual conference titled "Covid-19: Present Status and Safety of Working Children".



However, this statistics clearly depict that a majority of the population had to bear the brunt of the economic crisis that resulted from the pandemic, and the grim consequences did not spare even children from underprivileged backgrounds. Despite Bangladesh being one of the earliest signatories of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) and expressing its commitment to ensure the rights of children in international forums, a lot is yet to be achieved.



Also note that the Bangladesh Labour Law 2006 prohibits employment of children under 14. But in reality the picture is completely different. In nowhere this law is being implemented. During the pandemic, we have also witnessed the horrific rise in domestic abuse of children as well as workplace abuse. The joyous juvenile period is all about enjoying life but dreadful reality is snatching the beauty of life. These adolescents are supposed to get proper education and bloom with full potentials. But look at the irony of fate! These adolescents are toiling under dire circumstances to make ends meet while often forced by their parents.











The worrying situation demands for an immediate step-by-step approach, in order to successfully rescue and curb the menace of child labourers working under perilous condition in Bangladesh. It is our collective responsibility to free them from the shackles of slavery where they are tortured and sometimes sexually exploited. Coordination between government and non-government initiatives is crucial in implementing policies that will eliminate child labour. As the recent research revealed - the pandemic has made it all the more urgent to rescue children who have been compelled to take up even riskier jobs to earn their bread and butter- it will require helping their families with enough financial assistance while creating income generating opportunities for the adults.



Lastly, we want to see more innocent happy faces playing in fields and going to schools. Living the childhood is every child's basic right. Therefore, we need to create a convenient environment where they can flourish with proper education, healthy entertainment and reveal their latent talent. It is truly discouraging to note that the state of child labour has deteriorated amid the Covid 19 pandemic. According to a recent survey by eleven Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) partner organisations, some 7,800 out of 30,313 child labourers have switched to riskier jobs between July and September across eight districts of the country.Around 5,600 child labourers migrated in search of jobs in the past three months, and 2,400 have been forced to join new work at a bare minimal wage. This field-level survey data was presented by MJF on the occasion of National Child Rights Week in a virtual conference titled "Covid-19: Present Status and Safety of Working Children".However, this statistics clearly depict that a majority of the population had to bear the brunt of the economic crisis that resulted from the pandemic, and the grim consequences did not spare even children from underprivileged backgrounds. Despite Bangladesh being one of the earliest signatories of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) and expressing its commitment to ensure the rights of children in international forums, a lot is yet to be achieved.Also note that the Bangladesh Labour Law 2006 prohibits employment of children under 14. But in reality the picture is completely different. In nowhere this law is being implemented. During the pandemic, we have also witnessed the horrific rise in domestic abuse of children as well as workplace abuse. The joyous juvenile period is all about enjoying life but dreadful reality is snatching the beauty of life. These adolescents are supposed to get proper education and bloom with full potentials. But look at the irony of fate! These adolescents are toiling under dire circumstances to make ends meet while often forced by their parents.The worrying situation demands for an immediate step-by-step approach, in order to successfully rescue and curb the menace of child labourers working under perilous condition in Bangladesh. It is our collective responsibility to free them from the shackles of slavery where they are tortured and sometimes sexually exploited. Coordination between government and non-government initiatives is crucial in implementing policies that will eliminate child labour. As the recent research revealed - the pandemic has made it all the more urgent to rescue children who have been compelled to take up even riskier jobs to earn their bread and butter- it will require helping their families with enough financial assistance while creating income generating opportunities for the adults.Lastly, we want to see more innocent happy faces playing in fields and going to schools. Living the childhood is every child's basic right. Therefore, we need to create a convenient environment where they can flourish with proper education, healthy entertainment and reveal their latent talent.