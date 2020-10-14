Video
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Awareness in public transport

Published : Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

Dear Sir

Vehicle is invented for the comfort of people. As a result, communication system has become easier than before. Ordinary people can easily move from one place to another with various public transports. However, thieves, or snatchers often dominate public transport nowadays.

Trains are one of the most popular vehicles in Bangladesh, where many passengers travel together. As a result, it is almost always crowded. Various miscreants take advantage of this condition. Thieves or snatchers steal their mobile phones, wallets, and other valuables without the knowledge of ordinary people. Even on moving trains, miscreants steal or snatch and jump off the train. The same is true about bus travel. Hijackers easily snatch passengers' mobile phone while they talk on phone. Numerous such incidents are now a daily occurrence.  Therefore, one should always be careful while travelling on public transport. Because it causes accidents sometimes, harming a person at a large extent.





Every passenger should remain careful during travel. Simultaneously, transport authority should be aware to prevent such misshapen.

Mamun Hossain Agun
Dhaka College, Dhaka



