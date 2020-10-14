

Why we need online education



Most of the students in country come from poor family, so they have no capability to purchase computer for studying in online. Since today most of the students cannot operate computer or laptop. So they would be deprived of taking education duly in accordance with their needs.Such unequal practices have been occurred by the long run colonial domination which gave us discriminatory mindset. Cadet colleges, Notre Dame College, Holy Cross College, St. Joseph High School and College, and St. Gregory's High School and College have been kept specialization itself from other general colleges. These colleges have not been following the admission policy in Class XI formulated by the Education Ministry. Some guardians get delighted amid admission of their progeny in English Medium Institution like Ordinary Level (O Level) and Advanced Level (B Level) Courses which are U.K based internationally recognized qualifications.



Another inconsistency has been depicted in our recently approved national budget. Budget of the FY 2020-21 is a nature of customary to the budget of FY 2018-19 & 2019-20. Special and augmented budget has not been allocated for education in spite of spreading such pandemic Covid-19. The allocation of Primary & Mass Education is 4.39%, Secondary & Higher Education is 5.83%, Technology & Madrasa Education Division is 1.47% of the total outlay. These allocations are proximate to the allocation of the FY 2018-19 & 2019-20. The overall expenditure of education & technology is 11.7% for the FY 2020-21 of the total outlay which is proximate to the allocation of FY 2018-19 & 2019-20.The expenditure of computer and its accessories have increased than the national budget of the FY 2019-20, 2018-19, 2017-18 etc.



The cost will be unbearable for the common students to add themselves in online classes. Existence of these limitations and any discrepancy are not acceptable according to Article 17 of the national constitution of Bangladesh which mentions establishing uniformity, universally and extending free and compulsory education to all children. It basically resonates with article 26 (1), of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) which states that everyone has a right to education.



It is mentionable that online or distance education is not a new method of teaching which was launched through the invention of steam engine before the era of 1900. The earliest computers like any counting machine "abacus" were invented as the debut of the first semi-automated computing machines. Radios, motion pictures were the groundwork for correspondence courses and distance education at that time.From1900-1959 American forcesset war related computer technology like the launch of Sputnik in 1957. In that time, USA invented radio and television which played role for the correspondence of distance education.During the period 1960-1979, defunct technologies were rescinded by the installation and evolution of new technology like packet switching, ASCII coding, the launch of ARPANET, "LO" (attempting the word "LOGIN"). These innovations gave first light to the prospect of a worldwide computer network.The 1980 and subsequent few years are the origin era of modern internetcharacterized by faster, effective and more expansive. Before this era, internet version was practiced initially at university based computer labs and the education on online was a primarily part of experimental research. After the rapid expansion of the Internet in the 1990s, truly seismic and fantastic impact of computer with internet was felt across the globe and throughout society.



Distant rural households are connected to the internet. Information system was proliferated then for opening online education options whichwas noted by the information age and the global community era.Now, this system has been improved utilizing online education for the students of Schools, Colleges and Universities.



But discrimination in various steps in education are not only newly introduced matter but also it has been practiced in Bangladesh from long ago. So, demonstrating the cause of discrepancy, argument should not be made to abstain from taking online classes. Rather, online education system must be introduced for maintaining continuity of classes in order to facilitate the comparatively deprived students so that they try to emulate themselves for adaptation. In this case, they raise their demand to the government or the concerned authority to reduce the price of computer & accessories with related objects. Then on behalf of government or the concerned authority could take positive action to eliminate these limitations.



Finally, it may be recommended that it is undeniable most of the traditional campus should be replaced by the online education with a view to continuing studies. Online class should be emphasized in Bangladesh only for the duration of contagious disease like Covid-19 and so on. In accordance with existing education policy, the government and the concerned authority should have to redistribute of educational opportunities gradually in order to eliminate discrepancies amongst the students. On the occasion, adequate and sustainable funding arrangements should be made in national budget allocation at every fiscal year for education sector. Teachers and students both should be brought under ICT based training with a view to acquiring proficiency on ICT and computer technology. Other infrastructural facilities like electricity, computer equipment should be augmented in this regard.

