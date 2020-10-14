

Elderly health problems and care



Today, various statistics show that the number of elderly people is approximately 13 million which represents 8 per cent of the total population and the average life expectancy is about 72 years. The projected number of older population in 2025 and 2050 are 17.62million (11 per cent) and 43.02 million (20 per cent) respectively. Every year 80,000 new elderly people are being added to the age group of over 60 each year. Care for the elderly has been one area where the country has been found wanting.



Family members who have to shoulder the responsibility of care-giving should educate themselves about an elderly person's specific needs including psycho-sociological, dietary, physical, mental and emotional requirements. Awareness about a condition and its related issues can help them understand the patient's behavior, such as aggression, and seeking professional counseling on how to deal with these issues can make care-giving easier.



People are living longer than ever before. Many seniors live active and healthy lives. There are things you can do to stay healthy and active as you age. Some changes may just be part of normal aging, while others may be a warning sign of a medical problem. It is important to know the difference, and to let your health care provider know if you have any concerns. Seniors have at least one chronic disease and many have two. Heart disease, stroke, cancer, and diabetes are among the most common chronic health conditions causing two-thirds of deaths each year. Meeting with a physician for an annual check up, maintaining a healthy diet, doing routine exercise are important to help manage or prevent chronic diseases.



Cognitive health is focused on a person's ability to think, learn and remember. The most common cognitive health issue facing the elderly is dementia, the loss of those cognitive functions. The most common form of dementia is Alzheimer's disease. While there are no cures for dementia, physicians can prescribe a treatment plan and medications.



A common mental disorder among seniors is depression. Unfortunately, this mental disorder is often under diagnosed and undertreated. Because depression can be aside effect of chronic health conditions, managing those conditions help. Additionally, promoting a lifestyle of healthy living such as betterment of living conditions and social support from family, friends or support groups can help treat depression.



There are people who end up taking multiple drugs, some of them redundant and with harmful side effects, necessitating more drugs, which could work against one another. This phenomenon, known as poly pharmacy, poses a huge challenge to the elderly, these days. First, it increases the risk of drug interaction and side effects. For instance, some anti-allergy pills make us feel drowsy. When taken by someone who is already on a sleeping tablet, it causes sedation. Second, a huge pill burden can set the dice rolling for a host of other concerns such as mounting financial expenses, with the burden tempting some to discontinue treatment on seeing a temporary improvement. Being dependent on so many drugs might again make the patient stressed or depressed.



Physical injury is the leading cause of injury among the elderly. Because aging causes bones to shrink and muscle to lose strength and flexibility, seniors are more susceptible to losing their balance, bruising and fracturing a bone. Two diseases that contribute to frailty are osteoporosis and osteoarthritis. Osteoporosis, or "thinning bones," is a condition that makes the bones of older adults more fragile and easy to break. Women 65 and older, and men over age 70, should get a bone mass density (BMD) test. Increased calcium and vitamin D intake, strength training exercises, and weight-bearing exercises such as walking are important to keeping bones healthy.

Elderly health problems and care

Weight loss is a very common problem in older adults. Weight loss can be caused by the diminished sense of taste that comes with aging, or it can be a suggestion of an underlying serious medical problem. No matter the cause, weight loss can lead to other problems, such as weakness, falls, and bone disorders.



Malnutrition in older adults, over the age of 65, is often under diagnosed and can lead to other elderly health issues, such as a weakened immune system and muscle weakness. Committing to small changes in diet, such as, increasing consumption of fruits, vegetables and decreasing consumption of saturated salt, fat can help nutrition issues in the elderly. Sensory impairments, such as vision and hearing, are extremely common for older over the age of 70.



Often overlooked, oral health is one of the most important issues for the elderly. Many adults over the age of 65 no longer have their natural teeth. Problems such as cavities and tooth decay can lead to difficulty maintaining a healthy diet, low self-esteem, and other health conditions.



Incontinence and constipation are both common with aging, and can impact older adults quality of life. Maintaining a healthy weight, eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly to avoid these elderly health issues are the best ways.



As we continue to lead longer lives, we become more likely to develop different kinds of health problems. One challenge older adults in particular are likely to face is living with multiple health problems. More than half of all adults 65 and older have three or more ongoing medical problems, such as heart disease, diabetes, cancer, or arthritis. Figuring out the best course of treatment for multiple health problems can be tricky.



However, for most people, being on your own at this stage of life is an admission of defeat and they experience distress at not having meaningful contact with close family links. Loneliness hurts at any age, but in our society, where familial bonds are especially emphasized, many elderly people still can feel fulfilled by the secondary social support of neighbours and group meeting from peer groups found in old home, older persons association, day care centres. If few of these organizations can be built up by government or private organizations, it can go a long way in meeting their last demands.

The writer is family medicine, gerontology & public health specialist















As a physician, I face a number of senior citizens who come to my chamber with loads of problems. They were so old that they only could come and talk in sign language. I could understand from their presence what their pain is. It is all the more saddening to see, they had all around them in their goldendays, now they are done with and left in despair and hardship all alone.Today, various statistics show that the number of elderly people is approximately 13 million which represents 8 per cent of the total population and the average life expectancy is about 72 years. The projected number of older population in 2025 and 2050 are 17.62million (11 per cent) and 43.02 million (20 per cent) respectively. Every year 80,000 new elderly people are being added to the age group of over 60 each year. Care for the elderly has been one area where the country has been found wanting.Family members who have to shoulder the responsibility of care-giving should educate themselves about an elderly person's specific needs including psycho-sociological, dietary, physical, mental and emotional requirements. Awareness about a condition and its related issues can help them understand the patient's behavior, such as aggression, and seeking professional counseling on how to deal with these issues can make care-giving easier.People are living longer than ever before. Many seniors live active and healthy lives. There are things you can do to stay healthy and active as you age. Some changes may just be part of normal aging, while others may be a warning sign of a medical problem. It is important to know the difference, and to let your health care provider know if you have any concerns. Seniors have at least one chronic disease and many have two. Heart disease, stroke, cancer, and diabetes are among the most common chronic health conditions causing two-thirds of deaths each year. Meeting with a physician for an annual check up, maintaining a healthy diet, doing routine exercise are important to help manage or prevent chronic diseases.Cognitive health is focused on a person's ability to think, learn and remember. The most common cognitive health issue facing the elderly is dementia, the loss of those cognitive functions. The most common form of dementia is Alzheimer's disease. While there are no cures for dementia, physicians can prescribe a treatment plan and medications.A common mental disorder among seniors is depression. Unfortunately, this mental disorder is often under diagnosed and undertreated. Because depression can be aside effect of chronic health conditions, managing those conditions help. Additionally, promoting a lifestyle of healthy living such as betterment of living conditions and social support from family, friends or support groups can help treat depression.There are people who end up taking multiple drugs, some of them redundant and with harmful side effects, necessitating more drugs, which could work against one another. This phenomenon, known as poly pharmacy, poses a huge challenge to the elderly, these days. First, it increases the risk of drug interaction and side effects. For instance, some anti-allergy pills make us feel drowsy. When taken by someone who is already on a sleeping tablet, it causes sedation. Second, a huge pill burden can set the dice rolling for a host of other concerns such as mounting financial expenses, with the burden tempting some to discontinue treatment on seeing a temporary improvement. Being dependent on so many drugs might again make the patient stressed or depressed.Physical injury is the leading cause of injury among the elderly. Because aging causes bones to shrink and muscle to lose strength and flexibility, seniors are more susceptible to losing their balance, bruising and fracturing a bone. Two diseases that contribute to frailty are osteoporosis and osteoarthritis. Osteoporosis, or "thinning bones," is a condition that makes the bones of older adults more fragile and easy to break. Women 65 and older, and men over age 70, should get a bone mass density (BMD) test. Increased calcium and vitamin D intake, strength training exercises, and weight-bearing exercises such as walking are important to keeping bones healthy.Weight loss is a very common problem in older adults. Weight loss can be caused by the diminished sense of taste that comes with aging, or it can be a suggestion of an underlying serious medical problem. No matter the cause, weight loss can lead to other problems, such as weakness, falls, and bone disorders.Malnutrition in older adults, over the age of 65, is often under diagnosed and can lead to other elderly health issues, such as a weakened immune system and muscle weakness. Committing to small changes in diet, such as, increasing consumption of fruits, vegetables and decreasing consumption of saturated salt, fat can help nutrition issues in the elderly. Sensory impairments, such as vision and hearing, are extremely common for older over the age of 70.Often overlooked, oral health is one of the most important issues for the elderly. Many adults over the age of 65 no longer have their natural teeth. Problems such as cavities and tooth decay can lead to difficulty maintaining a healthy diet, low self-esteem, and other health conditions.Incontinence and constipation are both common with aging, and can impact older adults quality of life. Maintaining a healthy weight, eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly to avoid these elderly health issues are the best ways.As we continue to lead longer lives, we become more likely to develop different kinds of health problems. One challenge older adults in particular are likely to face is living with multiple health problems. More than half of all adults 65 and older have three or more ongoing medical problems, such as heart disease, diabetes, cancer, or arthritis. Figuring out the best course of treatment for multiple health problems can be tricky.However, for most people, being on your own at this stage of life is an admission of defeat and they experience distress at not having meaningful contact with close family links. Loneliness hurts at any age, but in our society, where familial bonds are especially emphasized, many elderly people still can feel fulfilled by the secondary social support of neighbours and group meeting from peer groups found in old home, older persons association, day care centres. If few of these organizations can be built up by government or private organizations, it can go a long way in meeting their last demands.The writer is family medicine, gerontology & public health specialist