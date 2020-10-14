

Annihilate rapists to stop raping



As the spate of rape increased in the country in recent times, the government and law enforcers also stepped up action against the rapists. Police arrested almost all criminals involved in a number recent sensational rape cases.



Enraged people have started countrywide protests after a month old incident of sexual harassment perpetrated by a notorious gang at Begumganj, in Noakhali came to light when a video went viral on social media, October 4. The video uploading occurred days after another group of criminals snatched the wife of a gentleman and raped her outside a residential hall at Murari Chand College, in Sylhet after confining her husband on his car recently. Besides several other gruesome rape incidents have also been reported from different corners of the country.



At least 889 women have been raped in Bangladesh between January and August 2020, according to rights group Ain O Salish Kendra. As many as 192 others faced attempted rapes and sexual harassment in this period, while nine of the victims took their own out of humiliation.



Most of the people involved in rapes are also found to be influential and often linked with political parties or their front organisations. Common people don't understand how these criminals maintain direct or indirect links with political parties, particularly with the ruling Awami League and its different wings.



Meanwhile, the protest has expanded in the capital. Starting from the Dhaka University campus the protests spread to the Parliament Square on Saturday and later Shapla Chattar after remaining concentrated mostly in front of the National Press Club, Shahbag Intersection and campus of different universities and colleges over over the past few days. Different student organisations including the Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student's wing of the ruling party also held street protests against a surge of rape across the country.



However, the rape has opened a scope for the Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh to come out in the street without facing any police obstruction. After the conviction of several leaders and the execution of five top leaders of the party for war crimes, Jamaat-e-Islami was either shies to stage a showdown or was not allowed by law enforcers to stage any political campaign. But the recent rape incidents opened a scope for the party to take to the streets and hold rallies, because any obstruction to the anti-rape protests likely to be tantamount to supporting the rape.



As the protests have been spreading and more people under the banners of different known, least known and newly formed organisations, leaders of some organisations have been trying to turn the anti-rape protests to anti-government campaigns, the police authorities have warned dire consequences if any one tries to politicise the protests by demanding resignation of the government. Over the last few days the leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have been demanding resignation of the government in general and the resignation of the Home Minister in particular.



When law and order situation deteriorates, crimes rise and criminals victimise the womenfolk, government has to shoulder the blames. The ruling party General Secretary Obaidul Quader who often doesn't hesitate to utter the truth, recently said the government cannot shrug off the responsibility when crimes like rapes surge in the country. He however, said almost all the rapists involved in the series of recent rapes had been arrested and all the rapists irrespective of political affiliation would face exemplary punishment.



Meanwhile the government has approved proposal to introduce execution for rape and decided to term physical harassment, touching, groping women as an act of rape. In the existing term raping means penetration of the victim by the rapist. If a woman is insulted, molested or groped it cannot be taken as rape, according to existing anti-rape act.



Problem is that laws are widely misused in the country. For example the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act has been greatly misused as dozens of concocted cases have been filed against innocents by some unscrupulous people. Similarly the Digital Security Act which was aimed at to prevent character assassination of individuals and organisations has been turned in to a tool against many genuine journalists, most of whom were either arrested or harassed publicly.



It is feared that if the life sentence is replaced by the death sentence as the highest punishment in the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, many innocent people are likely to be hanged, due to probable misuse of the Act and flawed trial based on biased investigation report.



Also in Bangladesh some people maintain double standard. The men, who are protesting against rape today, may be accused of rape tomorrow by their girl-friends or classmates. A lot of people nowadays engage in consensual sex with the promise of marriage. But in many cases the promise is later dishonoured forcing the aggrieved one to bring accusation of rape against the partner. For example, a Dhaka University student recently brought rape charges against her boy friend in particular and his friends in general including a former top leader of Dhaka University Students Union.



Rape is a universal crime perpetrated by a section of perverted people, who become insane whenever they get a chance to prey on the opposite sex. Some perverted ones also compel the people of the same sex to satisfy them sexually. Homosexual, bisexuals, lesbians and transgender also often forcibly compel their peers to give them sexual satisfaction. Rapes are frequently alleged and reported in almost all countries including in those where rapists are legally executed.



According to a recent report published in the Dainik Janakantha, Dhaka, maxim numbers of women are raped in the United States, which has been placed on the top of the list of 10 countries where maximum incidents of rapes are occurred annually. The other countries of in the serial are South Africa, Sweden, India, Britain, Germany, France, Canada, Sri Lanka and Ethiopia. In USA one in every six women has been a rape victim while in Ethiopia 60 per cent of women are raped.



It is interesting that when the local people are vehemently protesting against the rape in the country, certain foreign television channels and YouTube feeders are posting their concerns on growing incidents of rape in Bangladesh.



Even the United Nations on October 7 last expressed serious concerns over the growing violence against women in Bangladesh and called for justice. It strongly recommended an urgent reform to the criminal justice system to support and protect victims and witnesses, and to speed up the slow trial process.



But those television channels and YouTube mongers never raise such concerns about the same incidents that occur frequently in top ten countries where most women are raped regularly. It is true that people of those rapist countries do not organise street protests like those in Bangladesh. Because perhaps for them rape is not a crime but in Bangladesh it is certainly a big crime. And the UN also was never heard to raise concern about rape in aforesaid countries where many rapes are occurred. In fact the UN, the television channels and YouTube have been riding on bandwagon of Bangladesh protests.



However, with the surge of rape in the country it is feared that Bangladesh may get a notch in the notorious list of the countries where most rape incidents occur in near future unless the nation doesn't stand collectively to erase this growing perversion from the country.

The writer is Business Editor,

The Daily Observer















The whole nation has been in a state of shock as the incidents of rape and repression on women and children started rising across the country in recent times. At present, women and girls irrespective of their age and status were victimised by rapists.In some cases the rape victims were also killed and their bodies mutilated in gruesome acts of savagery.As the spate of rape increased in the country in recent times, the government and law enforcers also stepped up action against the rapists. Police arrested almost all criminals involved in a number recent sensational rape cases.Enraged people have started countrywide protests after a month old incident of sexual harassment perpetrated by a notorious gang at Begumganj, in Noakhali came to light when a video went viral on social media, October 4. The video uploading occurred days after another group of criminals snatched the wife of a gentleman and raped her outside a residential hall at Murari Chand College, in Sylhet after confining her husband on his car recently. Besides several other gruesome rape incidents have also been reported from different corners of the country.At least 889 women have been raped in Bangladesh between January and August 2020, according to rights group Ain O Salish Kendra. As many as 192 others faced attempted rapes and sexual harassment in this period, while nine of the victims took their own out of humiliation.Most of the people involved in rapes are also found to be influential and often linked with political parties or their front organisations. Common people don't understand how these criminals maintain direct or indirect links with political parties, particularly with the ruling Awami League and its different wings.Meanwhile, the protest has expanded in the capital. Starting from the Dhaka University campus the protests spread to the Parliament Square on Saturday and later Shapla Chattar after remaining concentrated mostly in front of the National Press Club, Shahbag Intersection and campus of different universities and colleges over over the past few days. Different student organisations including the Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student's wing of the ruling party also held street protests against a surge of rape across the country.However, the rape has opened a scope for the Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh to come out in the street without facing any police obstruction. After the conviction of several leaders and the execution of five top leaders of the party for war crimes, Jamaat-e-Islami was either shies to stage a showdown or was not allowed by law enforcers to stage any political campaign. But the recent rape incidents opened a scope for the party to take to the streets and hold rallies, because any obstruction to the anti-rape protests likely to be tantamount to supporting the rape.As the protests have been spreading and more people under the banners of different known, least known and newly formed organisations, leaders of some organisations have been trying to turn the anti-rape protests to anti-government campaigns, the police authorities have warned dire consequences if any one tries to politicise the protests by demanding resignation of the government. Over the last few days the leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have been demanding resignation of the government in general and the resignation of the Home Minister in particular.When law and order situation deteriorates, crimes rise and criminals victimise the womenfolk, government has to shoulder the blames. The ruling party General Secretary Obaidul Quader who often doesn't hesitate to utter the truth, recently said the government cannot shrug off the responsibility when crimes like rapes surge in the country. He however, said almost all the rapists involved in the series of recent rapes had been arrested and all the rapists irrespective of political affiliation would face exemplary punishment.Meanwhile the government has approved proposal to introduce execution for rape and decided to term physical harassment, touching, groping women as an act of rape. In the existing term raping means penetration of the victim by the rapist. If a woman is insulted, molested or groped it cannot be taken as rape, according to existing anti-rape act.Problem is that laws are widely misused in the country. For example the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act has been greatly misused as dozens of concocted cases have been filed against innocents by some unscrupulous people. Similarly the Digital Security Act which was aimed at to prevent character assassination of individuals and organisations has been turned in to a tool against many genuine journalists, most of whom were either arrested or harassed publicly.It is feared that if the life sentence is replaced by the death sentence as the highest punishment in the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, many innocent people are likely to be hanged, due to probable misuse of the Act and flawed trial based on biased investigation report.Also in Bangladesh some people maintain double standard. The men, who are protesting against rape today, may be accused of rape tomorrow by their girl-friends or classmates. A lot of people nowadays engage in consensual sex with the promise of marriage. But in many cases the promise is later dishonoured forcing the aggrieved one to bring accusation of rape against the partner. For example, a Dhaka University student recently brought rape charges against her boy friend in particular and his friends in general including a former top leader of Dhaka University Students Union.Rape is a universal crime perpetrated by a section of perverted people, who become insane whenever they get a chance to prey on the opposite sex. Some perverted ones also compel the people of the same sex to satisfy them sexually. Homosexual, bisexuals, lesbians and transgender also often forcibly compel their peers to give them sexual satisfaction. Rapes are frequently alleged and reported in almost all countries including in those where rapists are legally executed.According to a recent report published in the Dainik Janakantha, Dhaka, maxim numbers of women are raped in the United States, which has been placed on the top of the list of 10 countries where maximum incidents of rapes are occurred annually. The other countries of in the serial are South Africa, Sweden, India, Britain, Germany, France, Canada, Sri Lanka and Ethiopia. In USA one in every six women has been a rape victim while in Ethiopia 60 per cent of women are raped.It is interesting that when the local people are vehemently protesting against the rape in the country, certain foreign television channels and YouTube feeders are posting their concerns on growing incidents of rape in Bangladesh.Even the United Nations on October 7 last expressed serious concerns over the growing violence against women in Bangladesh and called for justice. It strongly recommended an urgent reform to the criminal justice system to support and protect victims and witnesses, and to speed up the slow trial process.But those television channels and YouTube mongers never raise such concerns about the same incidents that occur frequently in top ten countries where most women are raped regularly. It is true that people of those rapist countries do not organise street protests like those in Bangladesh. Because perhaps for them rape is not a crime but in Bangladesh it is certainly a big crime. And the UN also was never heard to raise concern about rape in aforesaid countries where many rapes are occurred. In fact the UN, the television channels and YouTube have been riding on bandwagon of Bangladesh protests.However, with the surge of rape in the country it is feared that Bangladesh may get a notch in the notorious list of the countries where most rape incidents occur in near future unless the nation doesn't stand collectively to erase this growing perversion from the country.The writer is Business Editor,The Daily Observer