Wednesday, 14 October, 2020, 10:03 PM
Home Countryside

Hilsa trading gains momentum just before ban

Published : Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondent

fishers and traders busy at Char Fasson Upazila just before the start of the ban. photoS: observer

BHOLA, Oct 13: Just before the start of the 22-day ban on hilsa fishing, transporting, marketing and trading, the hilsa markets have been vibrant at the last moment.
Hilsas are being caught in a huge number from the Meghna and the Tentulia rivers in the district. Over 100 fisheries ghats here are awash with huge hilsas.
Despite their delight, fishermen and traders are at the same time frustrated as the ban period is going to start before repaying the advances to the moneylenders.
A visit to a number of fishing ghats found busy activities with fishermen in rivers after unloading the catches. These ghats were free of activities for the last few months. As the prices of hilsas are going high, both fishermen and wholesalers are trying to recover their losses.
Fishers like Ismail Majhi and Khalil Majhi and others of Ilisha Union in Sadar Upazila said, every year the ban starts when hilsas arrive in a great number in the rivers. As a result, they face losses at last.




They demanded 15-day delay in starting the ban. They also demanded rice incentive for them.
On the other hand, wholesalers at Ilisha fisheries ghat Md Shahabuddin, Rubel Bepary and Yunus Mia said, they gave loans worth lakhs of taka to the fishers though there were not much fish in the rivers. They hoped of recovering the losses with the fish caught in the last few days. But, as the ban period is going to start, their hopes will be dashed.
District Fisheries Officer SM Azharul Islam said the hilsa production target is likely to be achieved as huge hilsas are presently being caught.
This year, hilsa production target has been fixed at 1.65 lakh metric tons in Bhola. By the season's first three months, about 55,000 MT of hilsas were caught.



