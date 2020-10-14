22-day ban on hilsa fishing begins in 36 coastal districts



some fishers in Barishal netting hilsa

The 22-day ban will cover different key breeding points in the coastal belt area of 36 districts including Barishal, Bhola, Laxmipur, and Patuakhali.

To make the campaign a success, all necessary preparations have been taken by Fisheries & Livestock Ministry and Fisheries Department. Headed by an additional secretary, a central monitoring cell has been formed. Besides, task forces in 152 upazilas of 36 coastal districts have been made.

In monitoring from union to upazila levels, these task forces will be aided by law-enforcing agencies- Police, Navy, Coast Guard, RAB and Ansar VDP.

However, a demand has also been made by the fishermen in northern region to take special cautionary measures to stop looting fishes in the Bay of Bengal by Indian fishers at this prime breeding time.

Our Barishal correspondent adds: In the areas ranging from Uttar Tamuzuddin of Tamuzuddin Upazila to Sayed Awalia Point in the west, Dhalchar Dwip of Kalapara Latachapali Point in Patuakhali to Manpur Dwip, Shaherkhali of Mirsharai Upazila in the Chattogram coast area to Haitkandi-Mayani Ponit and Uttar Kutubdia of Kutubdia Upazila in Cox's Bazaar to Gandamara Point, huge arrivals of mother hilsas have been seen.

During the ban period, among 5,28,383 fishing families in the coastal upazilas will be given 10,566 MT rice with 20 kg per family. Of the rice allocation, 5,650 MT have been allocated for 2,82,500 families in Barishal Division.

According to sources at Fisheries Department, about 5,50,000 fishing families in 1,500 unions of 145 upazilas in the country's 40 districts are engaged in fishing. Of them, 32 per cent are regular while 68 per cent are part time catchers.

Besides, more 20-25 lakh people are employed in hilsa marketing, transporting, processing, and making net, boat and ice.

Only in six districts of Barishal Division, about three lakh people are engaged in fishing.

Our Kamalnagar Upazila correspondent adds: Senior Upazila Fisheries Officer (In-charge) Abdul Kuddus said, by full moon, mother hilsas lay eggs, and it continues during the full breeding season. At that time, mother hilsas come to the Meghna coast.

He also said, to ensure uninterrupted spawning, 100-km channel from Shatnal of Chandpur to Char Alexander of Ramgati Upazila remains restricted.

He further said any violator of the ban will be awarded minimum one year to maximum two-year jail, or a fine of Tk 5,000 or both.

Besides, each fisher refraining from fishing during the ban will get 20 kg of vulnerable group feeding rice, he added.

President of Kamalnagar Upazila Taskforce Committee on developing and preserving fishery resources and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Kamruzzaman said, to enforce the ban, the administration will monitor fish markets and warehouses ranging from Matirhat of Kamalnagar Upazila to Char Alexander of Ramgati Upazila for 24 hours.









Already publicity has been made in the coastal areas in this connection, he added.





Fishing, transporting, marketing and trading of hilsa across 7,000 sq kilometre areas of the coastal belt have been banned from 12:01am on October 14 to November 4.The 22-day ban will cover different key breeding points in the coastal belt area of 36 districts including Barishal, Bhola, Laxmipur, and Patuakhali.To make the campaign a success, all necessary preparations have been taken by Fisheries & Livestock Ministry and Fisheries Department. Headed by an additional secretary, a central monitoring cell has been formed. Besides, task forces in 152 upazilas of 36 coastal districts have been made.In monitoring from union to upazila levels, these task forces will be aided by law-enforcing agencies- Police, Navy, Coast Guard, RAB and Ansar VDP.However, a demand has also been made by the fishermen in northern region to take special cautionary measures to stop looting fishes in the Bay of Bengal by Indian fishers at this prime breeding time.Our Barishal correspondent adds: In the areas ranging from Uttar Tamuzuddin of Tamuzuddin Upazila to Sayed Awalia Point in the west, Dhalchar Dwip of Kalapara Latachapali Point in Patuakhali to Manpur Dwip, Shaherkhali of Mirsharai Upazila in the Chattogram coast area to Haitkandi-Mayani Ponit and Uttar Kutubdia of Kutubdia Upazila in Cox's Bazaar to Gandamara Point, huge arrivals of mother hilsas have been seen.During the ban period, among 5,28,383 fishing families in the coastal upazilas will be given 10,566 MT rice with 20 kg per family. Of the rice allocation, 5,650 MT have been allocated for 2,82,500 families in Barishal Division.According to sources at Fisheries Department, about 5,50,000 fishing families in 1,500 unions of 145 upazilas in the country's 40 districts are engaged in fishing. Of them, 32 per cent are regular while 68 per cent are part time catchers.Besides, more 20-25 lakh people are employed in hilsa marketing, transporting, processing, and making net, boat and ice.Only in six districts of Barishal Division, about three lakh people are engaged in fishing.Our Kamalnagar Upazila correspondent adds: Senior Upazila Fisheries Officer (In-charge) Abdul Kuddus said, by full moon, mother hilsas lay eggs, and it continues during the full breeding season. At that time, mother hilsas come to the Meghna coast.He also said, to ensure uninterrupted spawning, 100-km channel from Shatnal of Chandpur to Char Alexander of Ramgati Upazila remains restricted.He further said any violator of the ban will be awarded minimum one year to maximum two-year jail, or a fine of Tk 5,000 or both.Besides, each fisher refraining from fishing during the ban will get 20 kg of vulnerable group feeding rice, he added.President of Kamalnagar Upazila Taskforce Committee on developing and preserving fishery resources and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Kamruzzaman said, to enforce the ban, the administration will monitor fish markets and warehouses ranging from Matirhat of Kamalnagar Upazila to Char Alexander of Ramgati Upazila for 24 hours.Already publicity has been made in the coastal areas in this connection, he added.