Fishermen worried of coming days



Fishers catching fish from the Meghna River in Bhola

Usually at this time, each fishing family gets 20 kg of rice under vulnerable group feeding (VGF) programme. But still they face pressure from banks and NGOs to repay credit instalments. So, most of them are compelled to go for fishing. As a result, the ban does not become fully successful.

In this connection, the fishers have demanded for temporary suspension of the instalment payment at this time.

BARISHAL: During the ban time, on the basis of per head 20 kg, a total of 984 MT rice will be given to 47,000 fishermen.

Already, the rice allocations have been brought to upazila and union levels from the district, official sources said.

According to sources in the Barishal Fisheries Division, there are total 75,691 registered fishermen in Barisal District. Of them, 45,000 ones are being provided with rice on ground of their refraining from fishing.

Barishal District Fisheries Officer Abu Sayed said, compared to the past regime, production of hilsa has increased manifold in the present time. It has been possible to provide the fishermen with VGF rice under the humanitarian assistance programme.

In the distribution of rice and other assistance, any irregularity will not be tolerated, he warned.

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: During a visit to Dhal Char, fishermen like Amirul Islam, Kamal, Babul, Nuru and Kader said, they take loans from different banks and NGOs to prepare nets and boats. By this time, they remain workless, and have to pass days in starvation and half-starvation. The worry of loan repayment increases their mental agony.

Fisherman Suman at Samraj fisheries ghat said, "If we can't repay instalment timely, we do not get new loan. We have to face hassles in this connection. To run our families, we have to go for fishing."

Ex-chairman of Char Madras Shahin Maltia said the government should make loan repayment conditions flexible.

Char Kukri Union Parishad Chairman Hashem Mahajan said, the instalment realising by banks and NGOs should be suspended during the ban. At this time, fishers go to sea for avoiding debt pressure. So, the ban does not become fully successful.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Fishers in Lalmohan Upazila of the district are worried of running their families during the ban as they are getting hardly any hilsa in the Meghna and the Tentulia rivers.

In this connection, they demanded all government facilities during the ban period.

According to them, they are already passing hard times due to catching scarcity. They also feared about failure to repay loans taken from banks and NGOs. Most of them have stopped going to sea.

A wholesaler Ayub at Batirkhal Fisheries Ghat said, despite being the full season, hilsas are being hardly found in Lalmohan area of the Meghna River. Each fishing boat, with 10 to 12 fishers in it, is returning with eight to twelve hilsas each time. Fishers are not going to sea as it is turbulent.

In the last month, two fishers along with a trawler went missing in the sea. Even the bodies were not found.

Lalmohan Upazila Fisheries Officer Sudipto Mishra said there are about 15,000 registered fishermen in the upazila, but the number of genuine fishermen is more. Each fisher will get 20 kg of rice during the 22-day ban time. Besides, all instalments of banks and NGOs will remain off.















To ensure safe breeding of mother hilsa, a 22-day ban on hilsa fishing, transporting, marketing and trading in the coastal belt began from 12:01am on October 14.Usually at this time, each fishing family gets 20 kg of rice under vulnerable group feeding (VGF) programme. But still they face pressure from banks and NGOs to repay credit instalments. So, most of them are compelled to go for fishing. As a result, the ban does not become fully successful.In this connection, the fishers have demanded for temporary suspension of the instalment payment at this time.BARISHAL: During the ban time, on the basis of per head 20 kg, a total of 984 MT rice will be given to 47,000 fishermen.Already, the rice allocations have been brought to upazila and union levels from the district, official sources said.According to sources in the Barishal Fisheries Division, there are total 75,691 registered fishermen in Barisal District. Of them, 45,000 ones are being provided with rice on ground of their refraining from fishing.Barishal District Fisheries Officer Abu Sayed said, compared to the past regime, production of hilsa has increased manifold in the present time. It has been possible to provide the fishermen with VGF rice under the humanitarian assistance programme.In the distribution of rice and other assistance, any irregularity will not be tolerated, he warned.CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: During a visit to Dhal Char, fishermen like Amirul Islam, Kamal, Babul, Nuru and Kader said, they take loans from different banks and NGOs to prepare nets and boats. By this time, they remain workless, and have to pass days in starvation and half-starvation. The worry of loan repayment increases their mental agony.Fisherman Suman at Samraj fisheries ghat said, "If we can't repay instalment timely, we do not get new loan. We have to face hassles in this connection. To run our families, we have to go for fishing."Ex-chairman of Char Madras Shahin Maltia said the government should make loan repayment conditions flexible.Char Kukri Union Parishad Chairman Hashem Mahajan said, the instalment realising by banks and NGOs should be suspended during the ban. At this time, fishers go to sea for avoiding debt pressure. So, the ban does not become fully successful.LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Fishers in Lalmohan Upazila of the district are worried of running their families during the ban as they are getting hardly any hilsa in the Meghna and the Tentulia rivers.In this connection, they demanded all government facilities during the ban period.According to them, they are already passing hard times due to catching scarcity. They also feared about failure to repay loans taken from banks and NGOs. Most of them have stopped going to sea.A wholesaler Ayub at Batirkhal Fisheries Ghat said, despite being the full season, hilsas are being hardly found in Lalmohan area of the Meghna River. Each fishing boat, with 10 to 12 fishers in it, is returning with eight to twelve hilsas each time. Fishers are not going to sea as it is turbulent.In the last month, two fishers along with a trawler went missing in the sea. Even the bodies were not found.Lalmohan Upazila Fisheries Officer Sudipto Mishra said there are about 15,000 registered fishermen in the upazila, but the number of genuine fishermen is more. Each fisher will get 20 kg of rice during the 22-day ban time. Besides, all instalments of banks and NGOs will remain off.