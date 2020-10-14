4 held with drugs in two districts





JOYPURHAT: Police detained three persons along with 204 bottles of phensedyl from Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The detained are Babu, 30, Sujan, 21, and Motiar Rahman Moti, 20.

On information, a team of police raided Khorda Bagjana area and detained them along with the phensedyl.

A drug case has been filed with Panchbibi Police Station in this connection, said Sub-Inspector Dewan Md Enamul Haque.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a drug trader along with 900 yaba tablets from Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

Detained Md Shaha Ali, 40, is a resident of Panchabati area under Baidderbazar Union in the upazila.

On information, the RAB members raided Chhota Sadipur area under Mograpara Union on Monday evening and detained him along with the yaba.



















