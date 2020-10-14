

Municipality mayor assaults UNO in Pabna

The UNO has submitted a written complaint to Pabna Deputy Commissioner Kabir Mamud in this connection.

Those attended at the meeting informed that the mayor put pressure on the UNO to hand over the control of Kazirhat and Nagarbari ghat to Bera Municipality.

But, as the UNO refused to sign the paper due to legal barrier, the mayor hurled abuse at him.

While contacted, UNO Asif Anam termed the matter unexpected.

Municipality Mayor Abdul Baten had earlier been suspended from the post of upazila Awami League president. He is the brother of former Home Minister Advocate Shamsul Haque Tuku.















