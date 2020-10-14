Two murdered in 2 districts





SIRAJGANJ: A man was killed and five others were injured in an attack by rivals in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon over land dispute.

Deceased Atiqur Rahman Alhaj Mandal, 42, was the son of Joynal Mandal of Joalbhanga Shimultala Village.

Sadar Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Golam Mostafa said Joynal Mandal and his co-villager Wazed Ali Mandal had long been at loggerheads over the ownership of a piece of land.

As a sequel, Wazed Ali and his followers beat up Alhaj Mandal in the afternoon.

Five of his relatives also came under attack as they tried to rescue Alhaj.

All the injured were sent to Sirajganj Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Alhaj dead.

ATRAI, NAOGAON: A youth was strangulated in Atrai Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Alhaj Rafiqul Islam, a resident of the upazila.

Police arrested the main accused Sumon, 25, a shop owner and son of Akhter Hossain of Kholapara Village, in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Atrai PS Moslem Uddin confirmed the matter in a press release on Monday morning.

According to the press release, Sumon took loan of Tk 2 lakh from Rafiqul a couple of years back, and he was supposed to pay the money on Saturday; but not to pay the loan, Sumon along with four others strangulated Rafiqul in his shop at around 8:30pm.

Later, they dumped the body in the Atrai River, the OC added.















