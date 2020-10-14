Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 October, 2020, 10:03 PM
Advance Search
latest US Deputy Secretary of State Beigun arrives in Dhaka       Medical reports not essential in rape cases: HC       Globe Biotech signs accord with ICDDR,B for clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine      
Home Countryside

Two murdered in 2 districts

Published : Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Our Correspondents

Two men were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Sirajganj and Naogaon, in two days.
SIRAJGANJ: A man was killed and five others were injured in an attack by rivals in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon over land dispute.
Deceased Atiqur Rahman Alhaj Mandal, 42, was the son of Joynal Mandal of Joalbhanga Shimultala Village.
Sadar Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Golam Mostafa said Joynal Mandal and his co-villager Wazed Ali Mandal had long been at loggerheads over the ownership of a piece of land.
As a sequel, Wazed Ali and his followers beat up Alhaj Mandal in the afternoon.
Five of his relatives also came under attack as they tried to rescue Alhaj.
All the injured were sent to Sirajganj Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Alhaj dead.
ATRAI, NAOGAON: A youth was strangulated in Atrai Upazila of the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Alhaj Rafiqul Islam, a resident of the upazila.
Police arrested the main accused Sumon, 25, a shop owner and son of Akhter Hossain of Kholapara Village, in this connection.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Atrai PS Moslem Uddin confirmed the matter in a press release on Monday morning.
According to the press release, Sumon took loan of Tk 2 lakh from Rafiqul a couple of years back, and he was supposed to pay the money on Saturday; but not to pay the loan, Sumon along with four others strangulated Rafiqul in his shop at around 8:30pm.
Later, they dumped the body in the Atrai River, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hilsa trading gains momentum just before ban
22-day ban on hilsa fishing begins in 36 coastal districts
Fishermen worried of coming days
4 held with drugs in two districts
Municipality mayor assaults UNO in Pabna
Two murdered in 2 districts
Passengers board train with ladders at Bagatipara
Kishoreganj Shahid Nagar: A witness to Liberation War


Latest News
BCS (Admn) Association seeks punishment of Nixon Chowdhury MP
Apple introduces iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max with 5G
HC issues directives to stop fake arrest warrants
Rape of two sisters in Narayanganj: Caretaker placed on remand
Bangladesh U-19 players return to cricket next February
US Deputy Secretary of State Beigun arrives in Dhaka
President off to Dubai for medical checkup
Banks in poll areas to remain closed on Oct 17
Digitization introduced at DU accounting activities
Medical reports not essential in rape cases: HC
Most Read News
Bangladeshis are in trap in the Balkans
Planning Minister infected with coronavirus, admitted to CMH
Bera municipality mayor sacked for assaulting UNO
Tale of newspaper reading
Youth found dead at city workplace, family claims murder
Rizvi hospitalised
Rape of women & children: We must fight the roots
Audio clip 'super edited,' claims Nixon Chowdhury MP
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur sued under Digital Security Act
S Korea to work with Bangladesh to ensure cyber security
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft