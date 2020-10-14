

Passengers board train with ladders at Bagatipara

The station is running without station master. The platform is not usable. Though there are four railway tracks for crossing, the trains have to ply through one track after halting other trains at the adjacent Abdulpur or Natore stations.

Sources said Malanchi Railway Station was established in 1927. Then the neighbouring Lokmanpur and Arani stations were not established.

In the absence of road transports in the upazila at that time, Malanchi Station was the only option for people in the locality. Particularly, officers and employees of upazila government offices would travel to their offices by train. Then there were three station masters and necessary staff. But since 2003, the station started to become free of masters and staff.

There are four separate crossing tracks. But only one track is usable now. But, it is far away from the platform. Taking life risk, the passengers get up or get down from train with ladders. The aged and the patients suffer the most.

There is no fixed time for arrival and departure of trains.

In a hurry to board trains, passengers, especially women get injured. For lack of information about schedule, passengers have to wait for hours. The ticketing system is closed. Many passengers have to pay fine and face harassment for travelling train without ticket.

Earlier, five trains would halt at the station. At present, two trains halt here- one Rajshahi-bound Uttara from Parbatipur and another Khulna-bound train from Chilahati.

The trains are crossing the station without signalling system. Besides, the signals are decaying for no use for long.

Malanchi Rail Gate is 200-gauge away from the station. The gateman has to wait for train arrival amid scorching sun and rain. The land phone which would be used by the gateman for knowing the schedule has been taken away due to unknown reason. The rooms for officers and employees have turned useless.

There are cantonment and Bangladesh Army University of Engineering and Technology here. A local organisation 'Abasar Kallyan Samity' formed a human chain recently demanding protection of the station, but it made no headway.

Bagatipara Upazila is a crowded locality. People here demanded bringing back the traditional glory of the Malanchi Station through recruiting necessity manpower. They drew the attention of local lawmaker and the authorities concerned.

Natore Station Master Ashok Kumar Chakraborti said, mainly due to lack of manpower the station is in bad condition. There were several attempts for running the station in full swing.

The crossing is now being maintained from Abdulpur Junction and Natore Junction. So, the train schedule is being hampered.









He, however, said he raised the matter at a recent meeting.





