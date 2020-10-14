Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 October, 2020, 10:02 PM
Advance Search
latest US Deputy Secretary of State Beigun arrives in Dhaka       Medical reports not essential in rape cases: HC       Globe Biotech signs accord with ICDDR,B for clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine      
Home Business

Emirates ties up with IHC for rapid dispatch of relief

Published : Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Correspondent

Emirates SkyCargo, the freight division of Emirates and International Humanitarian City (IHC), the world's largest hub for humanitarian aid, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate on humanitarian logistics and crisis relief solutions.
The MoU was signed by Emirates Cargo Divisional Senior Vice President Nabil Sultan and IHC CEO Giuseppe Saba, according to a press release issued from the airlines Dubai headquarters.
The partnership between the two entities underlines Dubai's position as an international gateway for the rapid deployment of aid and relief efforts directed at humanitarian crises.
Under the terms of the MoU, Emirates SkyCargo and IHC will work together to develop innovative logistics solutions for effective crisis relief operations.
IHC will also approach Emirates SkyCargo as the air cargo carrier of first resort for transportation or urgently required aid materials to affected destinations. In addition, the two organisations will work together to share know-how and develop best practices around the transportation of specialised cargo for relief efforts.
During the month of August, Emirates launched a humanitarian initiative, creating an air bridge between Dubai and Beirut to facilitate transportation of aid material in the aftermath of the explosions at the Port of Beirut, the release added.
Emirates continues to work with local and international NGOs including the IHC for this relief effort, which is also supported by worldwide donations of cash and Emirates Skywards Miles from across the globe through the Emirates Airline Foundation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China imports, exports surge as global economy reopens
Jet Airways rejects bid by consortium with UAE links
Emirates ties up with IHC for rapid dispatch of relief
Robi unveils innovative digital distribution network
Maersk to lay off 2,000 in business shake-up
realme launches 2 new smartphones in BD
Envoy Textile recommends 5pc cash dividend
BSEC gets legal notice as brokerages stop margin lending


Latest News
BCS (Admn) Association seeks punishment of Nixon Chowdhury MP
Apple introduces iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max with 5G
HC issues directives to stop fake arrest warrants
Rape of two sisters in Narayanganj: Caretaker placed on remand
Bangladesh U-19 players return to cricket next February
US Deputy Secretary of State Beigun arrives in Dhaka
President off to Dubai for medical checkup
Banks in poll areas to remain closed on Oct 17
Digitization introduced at DU accounting activities
Medical reports not essential in rape cases: HC
Most Read News
Bangladeshis are in trap in the Balkans
Planning Minister infected with coronavirus, admitted to CMH
Bera municipality mayor sacked for assaulting UNO
Tale of newspaper reading
Youth found dead at city workplace, family claims murder
Rizvi hospitalised
Rape of women & children: We must fight the roots
Audio clip 'super edited,' claims Nixon Chowdhury MP
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur sued under Digital Security Act
S Korea to work with Bangladesh to ensure cyber security
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft