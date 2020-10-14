Emirates ties up with IHC for rapid dispatch of relief





Emirates SkyCargo, the freight division of Emirates and International Humanitarian City (IHC), the world's largest hub for humanitarian aid, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate on humanitarian logistics and crisis relief solutions.The MoU was signed by Emirates Cargo Divisional Senior Vice President Nabil Sultan and IHC CEO Giuseppe Saba, according to a press release issued from the airlines Dubai headquarters.The partnership between the two entities underlines Dubai's position as an international gateway for the rapid deployment of aid and relief efforts directed at humanitarian crises.Under the terms of the MoU, Emirates SkyCargo and IHC will work together to develop innovative logistics solutions for effective crisis relief operations.IHC will also approach Emirates SkyCargo as the air cargo carrier of first resort for transportation or urgently required aid materials to affected destinations. In addition, the two organisations will work together to share know-how and develop best practices around the transportation of specialised cargo for relief efforts.During the month of August, Emirates launched a humanitarian initiative, creating an air bridge between Dubai and Beirut to facilitate transportation of aid material in the aftermath of the explosions at the Port of Beirut, the release added.Emirates continues to work with local and international NGOs including the IHC for this relief effort, which is also supported by worldwide donations of cash and Emirates Skywards Miles from across the globe through the Emirates Airline Foundation.