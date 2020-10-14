Robi unveils innovative digital distribution network

Video
Wednesday, 14 October, 2020
Published : Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Business Desk

Robi has recently unveiled an innovative digital distribution network model for its retailers, distributors and customers.
The digital solution brings these important stakeholders of the company to a digital platform which enables them to conduct their business with Robi digitally.
Close to seven lakhs Robi and Airtel retailers around the country will now be able to purchase load balance from Robi through an app. So even if a retailer is difficult to reach for Robi's sales forces, they would themselves be able to conduct their business with Robi using an app. This will also allow retailers to serve customers better due to the digitalization of the process.
Distributors will also be able to use similar features from the solution. In addition, distributors and retailers will have access to financing support from the Banks on emergency fast track basis.
Nagad the leading mobile financial service providers, as a partner of this initiative is providing the payment gateway related support. bKash is going to be on-board as well shortly.
Mutual Trust Bank is going to join hands with Robi for Retailer financing. City bank and IPDC have already partnered with Robi to provide the financing for distributors.
Customers on the other hand are now able to use this solution to digitally purchase SIMs and other services from Robi. Robi's Chief Commercial Officer, Shihab Ahmad shared these details at a webinar held on Sunday, 11th October, 2020.
Chief Guest of the programme, Hon'ble Posts and Telecommunications Minister, Mustafa Jabbar said: "As part of Digital Bangladesh vision, we now need to quickly expand connectivity and shift to a cashless society. Our tremendous achievement during the corona pandemic will remain as an inspiration for us move forward with our vision."
Speaking on the occasion, Nagad Managing Director Tanvir A. Mishuk highlighted that Robi's digital distribution network will make the lives of the retailers a lot easier.
Besides, he pointed out that the Banks need to come forward with an improvised lending scheme so that they can also get access to crucial financial support to grow their business.
Mutual Trust Bank Managing Director and CEO, Syed Mahbubur Rahman said: "We must collaborate with the FinTechs rather than thinking of them as our rivals. Robi's initiative to digitalize its distribution network has created the scope for us to reach out to the vast segment of unbanked population." Robi Managing Director and CEO Mahtab Uddin Ahmed said: "We look forward to apply data analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and alternative credit rating solutions to further enhance efficiency of our digital distribution model."


