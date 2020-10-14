Video
Wednesday, 14 October, 2020
Business

Maersk to lay off 2,000 in business shake-up

Published : Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

COPENHAGEN, Oct 13: The world's biggest container shipping line, Maersk MAERSKb.CO, said on Tuesday demand was recovering faster than expected and lifted its earnings outlook, while also announcing plans to cut 2,000 jobs as it streamlines to cut costs.
Maersk, which handles about one in five containers shipped worldwide, said that though cargo volumes were still down on last year they had picked up more than forecast after falling sharply at the height of the coronavirus pandemic a few months ago.
"A.P. Moller - Maersk is on track to deliver a strong Q3 with solid earnings growth across all our businesses, in particular in Ocean and Logistics & Services," Chief Executive Soren Skou said in a statement.
"Volumes have rebounded faster than expected, our costs have remained well under control, freight rates have increased due to strong demand," Skou said.   -Reuters


