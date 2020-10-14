Video
Wednesday, 14 October, 2020
Business

realme launches 2 new smartphones in BD

Published : Wednesday, 14 October, 2020
Business Desk

realme launches 2 new smartphones in BD

realme launches 2 new smartphones in BD

World's fastest-growing smartphone brand, realme, has launched realme 7 Pro with and realme 7i in the Bangladesh smartphone market on Monday.
 realme 7 Pro with 65W SuperDart Charging feature is priced at BDT 27,990. And in its price segment, realme 7i is the first smartphone that comes with a 64MP camera and priced at BDT 18,990. 
The realme 7i will be available nationwide from October 15. To purchase click: https://realmebd.com/bd/realme-7i.html
Arifin Shuvoo, leading actor and Face of realme Smartphone Bangladesh, presented both smartphones in an online launch. And within 3 minutes, successfully completed the mission to unveil the launching ceremony via "Mission Code-Pro," highlighting 65W Super Dart Charge of realme 7 Pro.
With the 65W SuperDart, realme 7 Pro's 4,500mAh could charge up to 13% in just 3 minutes and 100% in 34 minutes, making it the fastest charging smartphone in Bangladesh.
With technological excellence, realme 7 Pro has successfully passed 60 tests and received T�V Rheinland Smartphone Reliability Verification, which has made this smartphone unique and trendsetting masterpiece in the market.
realme 7 Pro features 64MP wide-angle quad-camera that comes with Sony IMX682 sensor along with the 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, macro, and B&W portrait lens. For natural, authentic, and bright selfies, it has a 32MP selfie camera.
realme 7 Pro comes in 2 colors: Mirror Blue and Mirror Silver. The smartphone features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 90.8% screen-to-body ratio. Powered by 8nm Snapdragon 720G, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 128 GB UFS 2.1 ROM, the phone can boost up to 2.3GHz main frequency. This Fast Charging Powerhouse will be available nationwide from the 20th, but the pre-booking will begin from the 13th till the 19th in both offline and online through the following link: https://realmebd.com/bd/realme-7-pro.html 
Along with realme 7 Pro, the trendsetter brand also unveiled another 7 series phone - realme 7i, which is the only smartphone to offer 64MP camera at this price point. realme 7i comes in 2 colors - Aurora Green and Polar Blue.
The latest flagship, ultra-clear quad-camera set-up comes comprises with a 64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP B&W portrait lens.


