Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 14 October, 2020, 10:02 PM
Advance Search
latest Medical reports not essential in rape cases: HC       Globe Biotech signs accord with ICDDR,B for clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine      
Home Business

Envoy Textile recommends 5pc cash dividend

Published : Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Business Correspondent

The board of directors of Envoy Textile has recommended 5.0 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on June 30, 2020.
The final approval of dividend will come during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held on December 28 at 11:00am through digital platform, according to an official disclosure on Tuesday. The record date for entitlement of dividend is November 15.
The company has also reported EPS of Tk. 1.63, NAV per share of Tk. 40.57 and NOCFPS of Tk. 1.56 for the year ended on June 30, 2020 as against Tk. 3.31, Tk. 38.35 and Tk. 2.58 respectively for the same period of the previous year.
There will be no price limit on the trading of the shares of the company today following its corporate declaration; however, as per the BSEC order dated March 19, 2020, the floor price shall be applicable accordingly.
The textile company disbursed 15 per cent cash dividend in 2019.
Each share of the company, which was listed on the Dhaka bourse in 2012, closed at Tk 29.80 each on Monday at Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).
However, its share price plunged 12.47 per cent within first 30 minutes of trading on Tuesday following the lower dividend declaration.
The company's paid-up capital is Tk 1.67 billion and authorised capital is Tk 4.0 billion while total number of securities is 167.73 million.
The sponsor-directors own 45.58 per cent stake in the company, institutional investors own 41.90 per cent, foreign 0.07 per cent and the general public 12.45 per cent as on August 31, 2020, the DSE data shows.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China imports, exports surge as global economy reopens
Jet Airways rejects bid by consortium with UAE links
Emirates ties up with IHC for rapid dispatch of relief
Robi unveils innovative digital distribution network
Maersk to lay off 2,000 in business shake-up
realme launches 2 new smartphones in BD
Envoy Textile recommends 5pc cash dividend
BSEC gets legal notice as brokerages stop margin lending


Latest News
BCS (Admn) Association seeks punishment of Nixon Chowdhury MP
Apple introduces iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max with 5G
HC issues directives to stop fake arrest warrants
Rape of two sisters in Narayanganj: Caretaker placed on remand
Bangladesh U-19 players return to cricket next February
US Deputy Secretary of State Beigun arrives in Dhaka
President off to Dubai for medical checkup
Banks in poll areas to remain closed on Oct 17
Digitization introduced at DU accounting activities
Medical reports not essential in rape cases: HC
Most Read News
Bangladeshis are in trap in the Balkans
Planning Minister infected with coronavirus, admitted to CMH
Bera municipality mayor sacked for assaulting UNO
Tale of newspaper reading
Youth found dead at city workplace, family claims murder
Rizvi hospitalised
Rape of women & children: We must fight the roots
Audio clip 'super edited,' claims Nixon Chowdhury MP
Ex-DUCSU VP Nur sued under Digital Security Act
S Korea to work with Bangladesh to ensure cyber security
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft