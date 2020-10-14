BSEC gets legal notice as brokerages stop margin lending





Supreme Court lawyer SA Chowdhury served the legal notice on behalf of an investor Mohammad Monwar Hossain on Tuesday.

The legal notice said that the brokerage houses have stopped margin lending on the shares of the insurance company without any notice at the utmost surprise of the investors. Shares of the insurance company collapsed yesterday as a result of their decision.

However, the regulatory body has not taken any decision in this regard. No such information was available on the website of the stock exchange.

The BSEC is working to build an investment-friendly stock market; A vested quarter is impeding the commission in achieving its goal. Therefore, action needs to be taken against the brokerage houses involved in such activities, the notice said.

It also requested the BSEC to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the decision of not paying margins to insurance companies.















