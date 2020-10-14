EU imposes tariffs on aluminium products from China

Video
Published : Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BRUSSELS , Oct 13: The European Union will impose duties of up to 48per cent on imports of aluminium extrusions from China midway through an investigation into whether Chinese producers are selling at unfairly low prices.
The EU official journal said on Tuesday that the duties, ranging from 30.4 to 48.0per cent, would apply from Wednesday. The duties are provisional, meaning they will apply until the investigation's expected completion by April.
At that point, the bloc could apply duties for five years.
The European Commission, which coordinates trade policy in the 27-nation European Union, opened an investigation in February into the product widely used in transport, construction and electronics after a complaint from industry body European Aluminium.
Members of European Aluminium include Norsk Hydro NHY.OL, Rio Tinto RIO.L, RIO.AX and Alcoa AA.N.
China's metals association has called the complaint groundless.
The duties will be of 30.4per cent for Guangdong Haomei New Materials Co Ltd 002988.SZ and Guangdong King Metal Light Alloy Technology Co Ltd, while Press Metal International Ltd will see duties of 38.2per cent.
Other "cooperating" companies would face duties of 34.9per cent and material from all other companies would see charges of 48per cent.   -Reuters


