Wednesday, 14 October, 2020, 10:02 PM
Pakistan unlikely to avail $4.5b ITFC facility

Published : Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13: Pakistan is unlikely to fully benefit from $4.5bn financing package it secured about two and years ago from International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) owing to market limitations of the Jeddah-based agency.
Pakistan and the ITFC on Monday signed about $400 million worth of two facilities to finance oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports by December this year. Another $100m facility is expected to be arranged by December. Also, Islamabad has given a mandate of additional $500m for six months after December.
This is part of a $4.5bn package Pakistan and ITFC had signed in April 2018 to cover oil and LNG imports over a period of three years (2018-20) at the rate of about 1.5 per annum. ITFC is a subsidiary Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group.
Last year, however, the facility could not go beyond $1.05bn owing to limitations of the partner banks of the ITFC. This year again the authorities are expecting almost similar utilisation, leaving $3.2bn for the third and final year of the arrangement.
An official statement said the signing of financing agreement amounting to $386m was signed among the Economic Affairs Division and ITFC and the representatives of Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Pak-Arab Refinery Ltd (Parco) and Pakistan LNG Ltd (PLL).
An official said another $23m unutilised amount under another arrangement would also be merged with this facility.
The facility would be utilised by PSO, Parco and PLL which has been included in the arrangement for the first time for current year, the statement said, adding the agreement provided trade financing of $386m for a period of one year for import of oil and LNG.   -Dawn


