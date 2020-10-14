Berger Easy Clean paint reintroduced in market





This improved formulation was created in partnership with the Reliance Group of India, ensuring increased quality, says a press release.

The formulation includes VIRGIN polyester and polypropylene (mono-filament fibers) for secondary reinforcement in construction applications, made by Recron, a flagship brand of Reliance.

This partnership has enabled Berger to be the first and only paint company in the country to implement such innovation with effective features such as UV sparkle cross linking polymer, superior stain resistance, low VOC, anti-fungal, faster roller/brush applicability.

The stronger formulation ensures even better washability, while common household stains can be removed using plain water or soap water. For extreme strain, T6 thinner (tarpin oil) can be used. "We continuously look forward to introducing novel innovations for our customers. Through our mutual agreement with Reliance Group, we persist with that tradition," the press release quoted Berger GM Marketing A K M Sadeque Nawaj as saying on the occasion.

Berger Easy Clean entails patented engineered modified polyester fibers. This three-dimensional integrated webbed network boosts the comprehensive strength of the paint than any other conventional interior paints.



















