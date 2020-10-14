UK unions urge govt to take action over Amazon worker rights





The TUC and GMB general trade unions denounced "exploitative" working practices at the online retailer in a report published Monday.

It highlighted "gruelling conditions, unrealistic productivity targets, surveillance, bogus self-employment and a refusal to recognise or engage with unions unless forced."

The British state and devolved governments have awarded Amazon £630 million ($820 million, 697 million euros) in public contracts between 2015 and 2020, according to the report.

"If ministers are serious about improving lives they must help 'level up' working conditions at places like Amazon," said TUC General Secretary Frances O'Grady.

"Public contracts should not reward bad working practices. The government must use its purchasing power to ensure people are given dignity at work and a wage they can live on."

Mick Rix, GMB national officer, said workers in Amazon warehouses were "being taken away in ambulances, forced to go to the toilet using bins and bottles and are now contracting Covid while packed into warehouses like sardines". -AFP





















