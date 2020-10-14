Video
Business

MoC releases list of duty-free export items to China

Published : Wednesday, 14 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Business Correspondent

The Ministry of Commerce (MoC) has released the list of duty-free products for export to China on Sunday on its website following the Chinese government recent announcement in this regard in June this year. Bangladesh will enjoy the benefit as a least developed country. 
The list include 8,549 products on China trade list and out of it duty free export will cover 8,256 products which is 97 per cent of the China's trade basket. The list was unveiled at a time when the export market was shrinking due to the global coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.
Earlier in the list, China had included 5,161 products of which 3388 were eligible to enjoy duty free export from Bangladesh or other Least Developed countries. The list was released on June 18 this year and became effective since last July 1.
The Ministry of Commerce issued a letter to the FBCCI, BGMEA and BKMEA on June 24 after the Chinese government announced the duty-free facility.
It said, "After a long negotiation, on June 17, China granted Bangladesh duty-free access to 97 per cent of its products, or 8,256 products, effective from July 1, 2020." The list of duty-free and quota-free products provided by China can be found on the web link of 'Import and Export Tariff of the People's Republic of China, 2020'.
The ministry over its website has requested all the trading bodies to inform about the list to all their members who export Bangladeshi goods to China. Utilizing such facilities China will open new doors for Bangladesh in global trade and strengthen its economic base.
A source in the commerce ministry termed it as a success of Bangladesh's economic diplomacy.
As part of the government's economic diplomacy and the outcome of exchange of letters between Bangladesh and China, Tariff Commission of the Chinese State Council issued a notice recently on granting zero treatment to 97 per cent of tariff products of Bangladesh.
Bangladesh has been granted the facility as a Least Developed Country (LDC) that includes 5,161 more Bangladeshi products to enjoy zero tariff treatment in the Chinese market.
During the Asian-African Conference which took place this week in Indonesia, Chinese president Xi Jinping announced that China will grant duty free market access for LDCs 97 per cent of the tariff lines within this year.


