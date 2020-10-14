Video
Wednesday, 14 October, 2020
Business

Murshed appointed Walton Hi-Tech MD

Published : Wednesday, 14 October, 2020
Business Correspondent

The Board of Directors of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited has recently appointed engineer Golam Murshed as the Managing Director of the leading electronics products manufacturer in Bangladesh.
Abul Bashar Hawlader and Omar Faruk Ripon were also respectively appointed as the Additional Managing Director (AMD) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited.   
Prior to this appointment Golam Murshed was serving as the Additional Managing Director (AMD) of the company, according to a company statement.
Golam Murshed, a mechanical engineering graduate from the Islamic University of Technology (IUT), joined Walton in 2010 as an assistant engineer.
For his abundant talent and hard work, he was given the charge of the company's refrigerator manufacturing operation and later promoted to CEO of its Refrigerator Division.
Golam Murshed was born in a prominent family in Chapainawabganj. His father Md. Monirul Islam has been serving as a key member of the Chapainawabganj Press Club.
Murshed, an entrepreneurial and visionary young business leader, has been serving Walton in various important positions for over a decade. He is most admired for the modernization of production and aggressive marketing strategy. He is a member of the Bangladesh Refrigerator Manufacturers and Exporters Association.
Expressing his gratitude to Walton Board of Directors, Golam Murshed said his main task will be the market expansion of Bangladeshi made electronics and technology products in global arena.


